In the absence of being able to hold Winter Games or Southeast U.S. Winter Games, Special Olympics North Carolina has offered a series of six on-the-snow training camps for skiers and snowboarders in December, January and February.
Appalachian Ski Mtn. used their own trained professional instructors to host the clinics that featured a morning of instruction and an afternoon session of racing techniques on a course. Additionally, SONC covered most of the costs of two training camps per athlete and coach, which included lunch. A small fee was charged to each local program.
Participants from Avery County Special Olympics who attended the event were John Hendricks III and Katie Holdcroft (for two days of camp), and Neal Graham joined them for one day. The weather was brisk but sunny for both dates attended, Jan. 10 and 24.
This was the first opportunity to wear the new FIS approved racing helmets. Measurements were taken for these semi-custom fitted helmets and are individual to each athlete. SONC has had to comply with FIS regulations for ski racing equipment.
At the conclusion of each day of training a special recognition award was given to each athlete. These newly designed awards feature a looped SONC ribbon, affixed with a SONC pin.
Special Olympics Avery County is looking for athletes to participate in basketball skills. Practice will be in the Rock Gym from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons. Contact Coordinator Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416 or barbholdcroft09@gmail.com for information or to register.
