NEWLAND — Representatives from Freedom Life, Avery County Government and numerous other institutions in the area attended the Avery Reentry Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, to discuss barriers that people face during reentry in Avery and form action groups to help address those barriers.
Based out of Marion, Freedom Life Ministries is a Christian nonprofit organization that focuses on helping people reintegrate to society after being incarcerated. The organization was founded in 2012 and was born out of McDowell Mission Ministries, a prison ministry.
Danny Hampton, founder and executive director of Freedom Life, worked as a prison chaplain and quickly realized the need for a reintegration program alongside the program within prison. Ten years later, Freedom Life has helped thousands of people, both those who are currently incarcerated and those who have recently been released, in the McDowell community.
Freedom Life’s Avery branch will be starting up in the coming months, as soon as the county can find a place to house it. The original plan was to allow the organization to set up in the old Avery CARES building, but that structure has deteriorated beyond repair and is going to be replaced with a new building to house the probation and parole offices, said County Manager Phillip Barrier. Melana Warde became the Avery County Reentry Director in 2022 after Paul Cole stepped down from the position.
The reentry council is made up of more than 20 individuals in Avery County, each of whom bring a unique experience or perspective to the table. Commissioners, parole officers, town managers, pastors, law enforcement officers and paramedics sit alongside representatives from Freedom Life, Avery County Schools, Mayland Community College, OASIS, local resorts and more, putting their heads together to find ways to best help people reintegrate into Avery.
At its previous meeting, the council discussed different types of barriers that people face during the reentry process. The seven barriers identified by the council to affect Avery County the most were housing, transportation, employment, advocacy and awareness, mental health and substance misuse, legal and family wellness. At the January meeting, the council divided into seven action teams, each one aiming to address one of the seven barriers. The members joined action teams based on their skill sets, positions or passions.
After the action teams had a few minutes to meet and discuss their specific barrier, they each reported back to the entire council, discussing the issues, goals and obstacles that each group identified with their respective topics.
Recidivism, or a formerly incarcerated person’s relapse into criminal behavior, was discussed at the meeting. Nationally, the recidivism rate is 60%, while in North Carolina it is 45%, Hampton said. For high-risk individuals, the recidivism rate in North Carolina is between 50 and 60%. However, graduates from Freedom Life have a recidivism rate of less than 10%, with that for high-risk graduates being somewhere between 10 and 15%, he said. Reentry programs intervene by helping recently incarcerated individuals find employment and housing while holding them accountable for their actions and connecting them to whatever resources they may need as they reintegrate. Many people are released with nothing but the clothes on their backs, making it hard to break the cycle of criminal behavior and substance misuse without assistance and support.
One point Hampton wanted to clarify at the meeting was that as a reentry assistance program, Freedom Life will help people who were convicted and released for crimes other than drug-related ones, which includes sex offenders. He explained that people being released from jail or prison, including sex offenders, will be released regardless of whether or not the organization works with them, so it may as well help them as well.
“Which is prone to make a new victim: a sex offender walking the streets, the pathways, the hills of Avery County, getting no help to change their life and deal with their struggles, or a sex offender who is getting help, who is being held highly accountable?” he asked. “This is why we help sex offenders, too. I’m tired of seeing children hurt, but we have to work both sides of the problem if we’re going to stop it from happening.”
Avery Reentry Council meets quarterly. Its next meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24, at the Avery Community Center.
