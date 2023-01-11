HIGH COUNTRY — Avery County native and Watauga Emergency Services 911 dispatcher Destiny Finley is fighting stage 4 ovarian cancer with strength and community support.
Finley’s current diagnosis is Stage 4 Metastatic Ovarian Cancer with Secondary Lung Cancer. Finley said the cancer spread with five total tumors present.
Finley, 27, has experienced multiple negative reactions to medications and vaccines, including nerve damage and a brachial plexus injury that turned into a rare case of Parsonage-Turner Syndrome after receiving a flu vaccine. This reaction, which still affects her today, caused her to be paralyzed on her left side for three months as well as have seizures and lose a significant amount of weight.
She said every doctor she saw said her injuries were “one in a million.”
After researching her options, Finley and her family decided Envita in Scottsdale, Arizona, was the best option for treatment. The outpatient medical center is an “advanced facility using conventional and cancer adjunctive naturopathic treatments” that insurance companies typically do not cover. For 12 weeks of treatment, Finley said she will see costs of about $120,000 — not including travel or unexpected expenses.
With the need to travel, intensive treatments and worsening symptoms, Finley is currently unable to work. She said the costs of medical bills, living expenses and travel have accumulated quickly and added additional stress to an already overwhelming situation.
“Money for medical expenses alone have been, and still is, the need,” Finley said. “’Holy crap. How can that even be attainable?’ is the thought that goes through my head most days. The medical financial strain has been immensely stressful and continues to create new cost and stress on a daily basis.”
Finley said in addition to the costs of medical expenses, finding housing close to treatment, renting a car and purchasing necessities has been an incredibly expensive endeavor for her and her “exceptionally encouraging” boyfriend.
At the time of publication, Finley said she has not secured a more permanent place to live while receiving treatments, which she said is a main focus right now. She said the American Cancer Society provides some help with lodging, but the days are not consecutive and she is “not well enough to move from place to place.”
“Two independent individuals leaving full-time jobs and not having the ability to provide fully financially, or the uncertainty that has came along with that, has truly been humbling for both of us,” Finley said. “So please hear me when we say this: Every fundraiser, every penny donated, every prayer, kind word, that most of us on a day-to-day basis in this busy life (we) take for granted, we certainty do not, and thank each and every one of you from the bottom, of not only our hearts, but our family’s and friends’ hearts, too.”
With donations through a GoFundMe created for Finley, she was able to have her initial appointment at Envita on Dec. 14, 2022. She said doctors agreed that her cancer and prognosis is “extremely rare” for someone her age and that they are “optimistic” they can help her fight as long as her body responds well to treatments.
Finley said recent scans show the numerous tumors in her abdomen have not grown much larger and have not spread much, other than some spots on her lungs and a mass on her heart that has yet to be confirmed as cancer-related. Finley said she is “over the literal moon that nothing seems to have gotten worse,” and is thankful to have her support system thinking of her through the holidays.
“I have an overwhelming amount of support from family members, close friends, relatives all throughout the communities of North Carolina and even complete strangers who have really taken the time to hear my story,” Finley said. “They’ve came together, worked their absolute tail ends off to help with the many needs of being diagnosed as a Metastatic Stage 4 Terminal Ovarian Cancer patient. And trust me, some days those needs seem to be endless.”
In addition to friends and family, another avenue of support for Finley has been her coworkers, colleagues and others she has met through work.
At age 22 Finley began a career in the medical field at Watauga Medical Center before becoming a 911 telecommunicator in the Communications Center at Watauga County Emergency Services and Boone Police Department.
“I have met some of the most courageous, compassionate and genuinely good-hearted humans during my time as a public servant,” Finley said. “The coworkers I have had during the seven-, almost eight-year period have supported me not just through my career, but during the most trying times in my life, cancer being one of them. I may be halfway across the country fighting for my life, but they’re at home still fighting for me, fundraising for me and supporting me like I’m still sitting behind a console right beside them.”
She said it is the people she has met working — everyone from hospitals, EMS, dispatch, law enforcement and fire departments — that have made an effort to create lifelong bonds and not the organizations people are employed by.
“I had others trying to donate time through work and even though that wasn’t premised, having a personal donation site makes that hospitality possible,” Finley said. “My home community has come together and prayed over me and for me. They continue to do so, but not just through a GoFundMe. It’s the dinners, the raffles, the bake-offs, the business donations, the bracelets, the $4 of spare change sitting in the cup holder of your car that make such a big difference. This place I call home has emptied their pockets. They have given till it hurts. I don’t think that I am worthy of the generosity that has been shown, and I know I will never be able to repay it, but each of you have given and sacrificed so I can fight for another day. For that I will always be grateful.”
Finley said GoFundMe was a “fantastic” way to initially spread information about her diagnosis and financial needs, but she has found better ways for people to donate. GoFundMe charges 2.9% on all donations, which can add up quickly. Finley has set up a savings account with State Employees Credit Union that people can deposit into with her name and birthdate (Destiny Finley, 01/15/1995).
Finley’s GoFundMe is still active and can be found at tinyurl.com/ynrfxj7v. A Venmo account has also been created to accept donations and can be found at tinyurl.com/3fhphhuh and a PayPal account can be found at tinyurl.com/mr3jtc87.
“I just want to express how important it is to me, all the support I have been shown and how blessed it all makes me feel,” Finley said. “How important every thought, prayer, penny, repost online is to me. How important it is advocate for yourself, your health and everything in between. I would also like to say hug your family, friends, coworkers, the ones who mean the most to you a little tighter the next time. You never know what battle someone may be facing or how many more opportunities you’ll have to express that love to them. I wouldn’t be here without my family, friends and those choosing to continue to support me daily.”
Finley’s diagnosis of Stage 4 Metastatic Ovarian Cancer with Secondary Lung Cancer is as of this reporting.
