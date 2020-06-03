Avery Moves!, a Virtual Race (Walk, Run, Bike, Move) event was held last month, with proceeds split evenly between five organizations that are meeting critical needs in Avery County in response to COVID19: Avery County Schools, Feeding Avery Families, Cannon Memorial Hospital, Avery County Senior Center and Williams YMCA of Avery County.
Participants donated online at ymcaavery.org or by mail, printed off or picked up a bib from Banner Elk Town Hall, and set aside a time to exercise to benefit local causes.
Organizers Bonnie Clark, Talia Freeman and Nancy Owen are pleased with the first-time effort.
“I was proud to be a part of this great event and hope it will be a new tradition,” Owen said.
Five local groups who have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis: Feeding Avery Families, Cannon Memorial Hospital, Williams YMCA, Avery County Schools and Avery County Senior Center, received funding from the event in the cumulative amount of $2,140.
