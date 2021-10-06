NEWLAND — In recognition of ichthyology (the study of fish) season, Avery Morrison Library and eco EXPLORE is presenting an in-person program for kids 5 to 13 years old from 4 to 5 p.m. on October 14 on freshwater fish in North Carolina.
Kids are encouraged to take part in the program that highlights all things fish. Eco-EXPLORE is an online program that encourages kids to study the plants and animals all around them, including in their own backyard.
To become an eco-Explorer, kids can find plants and animals, take photos, and submit their photos to earn prizes. The program at Avery Library will explain more about the eco-EXPLORE initiative and look at freshwater fish locally and in the western North Carolina region.
To sign up with eco-EXPLORE, click to ecoexplore.net, or for more information, contact the library by calling (828) 733-9393.
