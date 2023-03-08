NEWLAND — Students at Avery Middle School entered the annual Patriot’s Pen patriotic essay contest, sponsored locally by the Pat Ray Post #4286 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.
Each year, nearly 68,800 students in grades 6 to 8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in local, state and national awards. The national first place winner wins $5,000.
The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW National Commander-in-Chief. This year’s theme was “My pledge to our veterans.”
Three local winners were presented with a certificate and a cash award. Third place was awarded to sixth-grader Dallas Large, second place was awarded to seventh-grader Alexa Hughes, and first place was awarded to sixth-grader Kennedi Callahan, who was also presented with a medal. Their essays were forwarded to the state for further judging.
“I would like to congratulate our local winners,” said Post 4286 Commander Kevin Holden. “We received lots of great entries, but these three were clear winners. I would also like to thank AMS Principal Dr. Kimberly Coleman and all the teachers for promoting patriotism through this competition.”
