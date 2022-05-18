NEWLAND — Avery Middle School has been awarded the 2021-2022 National Beta School of Distinction, the 2021-2022 National Beta School of Merit, and the 2021-2022 National Beta MVP Service Award.
National Beta School of Distinction is an honor for Beta clubs striving toward academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership from the previous school year. This year, only 2,250 beta clubs across the country received this award.
The National Beta School of Merit Award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta Club. This year, only 3,380 beta clubs across the country received this award.
The National Beta MVP Service Award is given to clubs that have shown outstanding outreach and community service.
In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO said, “This national award speaks highly of your commitment to academic excellence and it was straight to your dedication to Preparing students for their future,” and “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing Future Leaders!”
Avery Middle School will receive a National Beta School of Distinction banner and a trophy to proudly display as symbols of their accomplishments.
The Beta Club sponsors at Avery Middle School are Ashley Condrey, Wendy McDade, and Chad Rogers.
About Beta Club
With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 chapters nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills. National Junior Beta includes grades 4 to 8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9 to 12. The National Beta program offers more than $300,000 annually to its Senior Beta members. Visit betaclub.org for more information.
