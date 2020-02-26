ASHEVILLE — On Saturday, Feb. 22, Avery Middle School and Avery High School students competed in the Western Regional Science Olympiad tournament at UNC-Asheville.
Science Olympiad is a nonprofit scientific organization with the mission to attract and retain the pool of K-12 students entering science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees and careers in North Carolina. These tournaments are rigorous academic interscholastic competitions that consist of a series of different hands-on, interactive, challenging and inquiry-based events that are well balanced between the various disciplines of biology, earth science, environmental science, chemistry, physics, engineering and technology.
The Asheville competition had 13 middle schools and 15 high schools competing from public, private, academy, charter and home schools.
Avery Middle School received medals in 15 events, with two events placing first place. The first-place finishers are eligible to compete at the NCSO state competition on April 25 at North Carolina State University. The Avery Middle School team emerged with a team third-place trophy for their efforts during the competition.
The first-place finishers and their events were:
- Caitlin Pittman and Davis Crenshaw: “Machines”
- Mia Mattern and Aaron Myers: “Density Lab”
Other Avery Middle School medal winners were:
- Ben Jordan and Davis Crenshaw: Third place for “Boomilever”
- Holden Hall and Luther Byers: Fourth place for “Circuit Lab”
- Bob Greer and Meadow Cheuvront: Second place for “Crime Busters”
- Hudson Hall and Campbell Moody: Fourth place for “Disease Detectives”
- Abby Miller and Breckin Fourham: Third place for “Elastic Launched Gliders”
- Aaron Ayers and Campbell Moody: Fourth place for “Experimental Design”
- Elidih Winters and Meadow Cheuvront: Second place for “Food Science”
- Aaron Ayers and Ben Jordan: Second place for “Mission Possible”
- Meadow Cheuvront and Campbell Moody: Second place for “Ping Pong Parachute”
- Mia Mattern and Caitlin Pittman: Second place for “Reach for the Stars”
- Eilidh Winters and Ben Jordan: Third place for “Road Scholar”
- Mia Mattern and Brealin Maya: Second place for “Water Quality”
- Brealin Maya and Brynnox Maya: Fourth
- place for “Write It Do It”
Coaches were April and Steve Cheuvront, with special thanks to Chantae Hoilman and Nathan Dyer.
Avery High School had their first Science Olympiad team, coached by Claudette Reep. The high school had tough competition against 15 western high schools, early colleges and private/charter schools.
First-place Avery High School medal winners who will have the opportunity to compete at NC State University on April 25 include:
- Brook Cheuvront and Emma Kitchin: First place for “Water Quality”
Other Avery High School medal winners were:
- Brook Cheuvront and Sawyer Houston: Third place for “Astronomy”
- Emma Kitchin and Carly Benfield: Fourth place for “Dynamic Planet”
- Mikayla Reep and Carly Benfield: Fourth place for “Ping Pong Parachute”
- Brook Cheuvront and Sawyer Houston: Third place for “Write It/Do It”
Special thanks to David Reep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.