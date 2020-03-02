RALEIGH — The staff of The Avery Journal-Times more than doubled its recognition from the previous year, as the newspaper brought home seven awards from the North Carolina Press Association’s 2019 Editorial and Advertising contests, which were announced during a ceremony held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley.
The AJT won NCPA awards in Division A, representing community newspapers across the state and among the largest divisions in terms of number of eligible competing newspapers.
Former AJT reporter Carl Blankenship won three first-place awards. His story "Pretty in Pink Fashion Show raises funds" won a first-place award in Arts and Entertainment Reporting.
"This story was absolutely wonderful. You couldn't help but put yourself in the womens' shoes. It was a very moving and inspiring 'work of art' for this story," comments from the judges stated regarding the entry.
Blankenship's coverage of the Avery County High School renovation project earned top honors in the Education Reporting category, while he also earned a first-place honor for Headline Writing for his article entitled "Budding Industry," reporting on a local hemp farm.
Blankenship also earned a third-place award for News Feature Writing for his article entitled "Turkey fryer plays pivotal role in Beech diver rescue."
AJT Editor Jamie Shell earned a pair of NCPA awards, one for Religion and Faith Reporting for his weekly "Timely Truths" column, as well as an award for Sports Feature Writing for his three-story series on local resident and former professional wrestler Curtis Thompson.
"Workmanlike piece. Reads easy, transitions are smooth and quotes are excellent," judges commented on the Thompson series. "Overall a highly enjoyable story."
The AJT staff also brought home a first-place award for Special Section for its "Avery Journal-Times 2018 Salute to Heroes" Veterans Day special section. Staff also contributed to the 2019 Summer Times seasonal magazine of Mountain Times Publications, which received second place in the Best Niche Publication category.
“Our writers, photographers, design and creative services personnel take their job seriously and strive for excellence in what they do. These recognitions by the NC Press Association only reinforce that commitment,” AJT Editor Jamie Shell said. “I’m proud of everyone for the honors they received, and I believe that each one exemplifies dedication to their craft and concern for our community. It is an honor to work alongside such talented individuals.”
"Our staff has set a very high bar over the last decade, and this year continues to be a demonstration of excellence," said Gene Fowler, publisher of Mountain Times Publications. "Both our editorial and advertising staffs provide this excellence in our community every day."
Mountain Times Publications as a whole — which encompasses the Watauga Democrat, The Blowing Rocket, The Avery Journal-Times the The Ashe Post & Times — collected a total of 39 editorial and advertising awards.
