RALEIGH — The staff of The Avery Journal-Times brought home three awards from the North Carolina Press Association’s 2018 editorial and advertising contests, which were announced during a ceremony held on Thursday, March 21, at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley.
The AJT won NCPA awards in Division A, representing community newspapers across the state and among the largest divisions in terms of number of eligible competing newspapers.
Jamie Shell, Matt Laws, Logan Parks and Steve Behr won a first-place award in sports coverage for newspapers only, with the submission of entire sports sections in consecutive newspapers from two weeks in September 2018 for consideration by judges.
“Really well packaged all around,” the comments from the judges stated. “I like the info box on the preview as well.”
AJT staff writer Carl Blankenship won third place in the feature photography category for “Callum Vinson, 2018 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.”
“The often-staid center figure/ground composition emphasizes the rich, dark colors framing highlights and Callum’s expression, with the savvy use of the low angle of the camera,” judges said regarding the winning entry.
In advertising, Kristin Obiso won third place in the best food ad category for “Vidalia.”
“Our writers, photographers, design and creative services personnel take their job seriously and strive for excellence in what they do. These recognitions of by the NC Press Association only reinforces that commitment,” AJT Editor Jamie Shell said. “I’m proud of everyone for the honors they received, and I believe that each one exemplifies their dedication to their craft and concern for our community. It is an honor to work alongside such talented individuals.”
“As always, it’s wonderful to have recognition for your work from your colleagues and peers within the industry,” said Gene Fowler, publisher of Mountain Times Publications. “I truly feel that the editorial staff we have at Mountain Times Publications is among the best in the state. It’s my honor to work with such a talented group of people.”
