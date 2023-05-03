Students cycled through three stations: one where they drove a course with inebriation-simulating goggles on, one they drove while texting and a final station where they had to perform a sobriety test with the goggles on.
ACHS student Jaylynn Brown drives ACSO detective Casey Lee around wearing vision-altering goggles that simulated driving affected by drinking.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Trooper Boone delivered sobriety tests to students as they wore vision-affecting goggles.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
NEWLAND — Juniors and senior students at Avery County High School had the opportunity to go through a distracted driving course on Wednesday, April 26.
The course began with a half-hour presentation on distracted driving, including updated statistics on the number of accidents and fatalities that occur due to texting and driving or drinking and driving, said School Resource Officer Tim Winters. At the end of the presentation, the students watched a video reenactment of a wreck caused by texting and driving.
“We’re not trying to scare them, we’re just trying to show them that this is reality, and this can happen,” Winters said.
After the presentation, everyone went outside to the football field for the hands-on part of the course. Students were challenged to drive a course on a golf cart while texting, drive another course on a golf cart while wearing a pair of specialized goggles that affect clear sight and undergo a sobriety test with the goggles on, Winters said. The courses were set to be the width of Highway 194 or Spanish Oak Road. If the students collided with a cone, it meant they wrecked.
“We take them to the course and let it become reality to them,” he said.
Five SROs, two detectives from Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mike Henley and State Trooper D. Boone helped run the event, Winters said. Additionally, Mountain Glen allowed law enforcement to use its golf carts for the simulations.
“Some of our roads up here are really tight, and we just want them to understand the importance of paying attention to the road,” Winters said.
