Each year the U.S. Army's Educational Outreach Program reads abstracts from all students that have entered regional science fairs and select 50 projects to attend an expense paid research competition. This competition is divided into two parts with the top ten projects being invited to do an oral paper defense of their research composed of a powerpoint and scientific paper. The next 40 projects are in a poster contest where the students are judged in front of the posters they created about their research.
This year, the N.C. School of Science and Math took 27 out of the 50 invites with Avery County High placing second with nine project invites. Matthew Knowles and Cassie Bailey designed a computer programming project on a automated warning system for an active school shooter.
The project was completed with help from Officers Lee Buchanan and Tim Winters and the Avery County Sheriff's Department. Knowles was unable to attend, so Bailey competed alone and competed in the top 10 group with seven projects from NCSSM. She took second place and is going to national competition in Albuquerque, N. Mex. this summer.
The project activates lockdown procedures on the intercom by allowing any staff member to start the lockdown, a 911 call is placed and automatically informs law enforcement what part of the school any shots are being fired from when they arrive to the school. Knowles and Bailey are hoping to do a complete school wide test soon and see if the system will function in a real action situation.
Banner Elk Kiwanis and Woolly Worm Festival grant funding helped purchase a poster printer for the school. Out of the 40 poster projects, Nathaniel Hardy placed fourth, Ellie Kitchin placed fifth and Emma Kitchin placed seventh.
