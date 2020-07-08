NEWLAND — Although the spring semester of school looked very different this year, Avery County FFA members have been busy working to earn awards and degrees in FFA.
The FFA offers many opportunities for students to “learn by doing,” and in turn, students can earn awards on a local, regional, state and national level. The FFA mission statement is, “FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.” Students learn in the classroom, participate in FFA activities and maintain an SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience).
Many students participate in CDE’s or Career Development Events, which are competitions related to a specific area of agriculture. We had several teams compete in CDE’s earlier in the year, but the spring competition was canceled and some of the competitions are being held virtually this summer, while some were canceled.
Normally we travel to Raleigh for our North Carolina State FFA Convention in June. Because of Covid-19 and restrictions on gatherings, the convention was replaced with the North Carolina FFA Virtual Celebration on YouTube from June 15 to 18. The State FFA team was very creative and had a wonderful celebration for our members virtually.
Five current members were awarded the North Carolina State FFA Degree during the 2020 Virtual NC FFA Celebration. These students worked hard for the past couple of years to achieve this award, and we are very proud of them: Emmalee Carver, Jeremiah Clark, Lane Hoilman, Dakota Hudson, and Sydnie Johnson. Prior to the State Degree, they already received their Greenhand and Chapter Degrees. After the State Degree, they can work to achieve the coveted American Degree. The following are the minimum qualifications for the North Carolina State FFA Degree:
The candidate must have earned and productively invested $1,000 or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or a combination thereof, in a supervised agricultural experience program, with student records to substantiate the given figures. If a candidate has more than one SAE program, then they should complete all sections related to their SAE programs. The candidate must have completed at least two service projects for a combined total of twenty five hours.
We look forward to going back to school in August, and we encourage each FFA member to keep up the good work, keep good records of your work and they too can receive their degrees next year. We would also encourage parents and community members to celebrate these students for their achievements and encourage other students to join FFA and take the agriculture classes and pathway in middle and high school.
Like and Follow our Facebook page, Avery County High FFA on social media. For more information about The National FFA, and the Avery County FFA, contact Dewayne Krege or Gretchen Blackburn at Avery County High School, or click to ffa.org or ncffa.org.
We thank you for your support of our program, our students, and the future of agriculture!
