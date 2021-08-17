AVERY COUNTY — When people hear about Avery County, they think of Christmas trees, and rightfully so, as it is widely known as the Fraser Fir Capital of the World. But there is more to Avery County farming than simply Christmas trees.
Before the trees came, the fields were covered in cattle, tobacco, cabbage, beans, and crops that the locals could use to keep their families going. The saying “there is nothing new under the sun” applies here, as many locals are now returning to the old ways, favoring organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, ciders, raw honey, potting plants, and meat that was grazing just the day before and is now ready to eat. Fresh and table ready is the new normal, and old ways are back.
There is more to farming than saying one is a farmer. There are long days and nights, the weather, the ground, even the farmers themselves, who can’t justify inattention to its livestock by saying, “Sorry you didn’t get milked. I had a cold and fever.” It is not an easy job, but ask a true farmer and they wouldn’t trade their trade for anything.
The Avery Farm Tour, organized by Avery Cooperative Extension Service, is a time when folks can check out the local farms that are diverse agricultural operations. This year’s tour, held on Saturday, Aug. 14, left from the Extension office and featured a quartet of farms that excel at growing their particular areas of expertise and passing along the fruit of their labor on to consumers.
The tour’s opening stop was Linville Falls Winery, a winery featuring mountain-grown wines over a 40-acre vineyard and Christmas tree farm. Visitors will find multiple grapes along with blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, heirloom apples, pumpkins, corn and Christmas trees. With live music and the addition of a food truck this year, there is something to do all the time.
Wine breaks down barriers and creates an environment to slow down, relax and enjoy the company of one another. Who would have dreamed that wine grapes could grow in the mountains, but founder Jack Wiseman and his family and staff have carved a local niche with the fruit of the vine.
The practice of winemaking was done on a small scale by old timers, who made just enough wine to get a person through the winter. But to be an operated winery where you can see the grapes that may end up in a bottle is an exciting enterprise.
Following the visit to Linville Falls Winery, the tour visited Ollis Farms in Linville Falls. Upon driving by the farm in the spring, you can’t help but see the new lambs in the field off Highway 221. The Ollis Farm started in 1972 with just cattle, until sheep were introduced thanks to Elaine Ollis, who was thinking outside of the box.
“The feud between the cattle farmer and sheep farms has been from the Old West days, as sheep eat grass too short for the cows to eat it. My dad said there was more work than there is worth,” Elaine Ollis, owner of Ollis Farms on Linville Falls Hwy. said.
Dodger and Piper, the Maremma Italian breed sheepdogs, are always on duty, no matter the weather, monitoring the sheep as they graze the hillsides.
Ollis Farms is a Direct Beef and Lamb farm, better known as a Range to Rail farm. This means the beef or lamb is raised on the farm onsite and is processed and returned back to the farm where there is no middle man.
“The process goes something like this. The beef has to reach the weight of 1,200 pounds before it is sent to the butcher. The steer or heifer is weighed once a month to make sure the weight is on tag. Three pounds per day is what you shoot for,” Ollis explained. “Grain is only added in the last month to add fat and marble to the meat. This is what gives the taste. If you have just a grass-fed animal, which I will do upon special request, they don’t gain weight similarly, as it takes 2.5 to 3 years to get the same weight that a 2-year old will do grain fed.”
For Ollis Farms, raising animals is more than just a tourist attraction, but rather the means to creatively keep the bills paid and make an everyday living.
“We’re not just an agritourism farm. Anything that is a by-product of the farm has to be sold to help pay the bills,” Ollis said. “Everything has to pay its way. With a litter of puppies, I will keep the best and sell the rest, (and sell) wool from the sheep, lambs and ewes. When they get too old to have lambs, someone wants to have a barbecue and wants a whole ewe for it.”
Ollis noted that the meat grown at her farm is of high quality because of the care that is taken to make it so.
“I raise it right here, I know everything about the animal, and the calmer the animal the better the meat,” Ollis said. “Most animals are on feedlots where the 30 pounds of grain is fed to them and limited grass will make them gain weight, but it’s not good for the animal. The cortizone makes a change in the taste in the meat, then they’re taken to the kill lot, are butchered and taken to the stores for people to buy.”
Ollis explained further the concept of dry age and how the process produces high-quality meat.
“What I mean by dry age is where the meat hangs in a cooler for 14 days, then the butcher cuts and seals the meat. I talk to the butcher about what animal I want to cut, and in what way. No animal is over 30 months old; it has to be two years to get ready,” Ollis added. “The temperament of the animal goes a long way. I have six generations of the same cow because of genetics. Nothing is wasted. The butcher seals the bone for bone broth, organs, some use it for dog food and some people like it, even the tongue is returned and everything is heat sealed and USDA approved with my seal on it, which I stand behind 100 percent. People want to know how and where it was raised. I don’t bring outside stock in, as I choose the best of what I raise to resupply my stock. By doing this I don’t have to give antibiotics.”
The third stop on the Fall Farm Tour was Trosly Farm, owned by Amos and Kaci Nidiffer on Hwy. 19E outside of Elk Park near the Tennessee state line. Upon entering the farm, one sees a mobile chicken coop, with a Great Pyrenees as a gallant protector.
The farm’s namesake derives from a little town in France which is the home of one of the owners’ heroes, Jean Vanier. Vanier is a proponent of belonging, celebration and peace — all that the Nidiffers embrace on the farm.
Trosly Farm won the 2020 NC Small Farmer Award, and is a member of the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Program, which accents the farm-to-table movement. Each week from April through November, CSA members receive a basket of artisanal bread, farm-raised meat, seasonal fruits, vegetable and flowers.
“(This is about) loving other people and recognizing everyone’s ability to contribute to society and celebrating life together as much as possible,” Amos Nidiffer said. “That’s what we want to do.”
What is an average day on the farm? Kaci Nidiffer offered a glimpse of the activities.
“Put three kids in the mix, and we try to sleep as late as we can, but Amos is up milking the cows. and first coffee. Cows have to be milked twice a day, animals have to be fed and watered, and while Amos is finishing up milking I am working on business stuff,” Kaci noted. “We always have things to get done and projects on top of that. We’re harvesting or planting, getting things ready for CSA pickup, and the store is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Some things that are new are we have spice salt and are making some cheese from the milk we have, while doing a cow share program for whole milk. Some people are making yogurt out of the milk with their electric pressure cookers or multicookers.”
Kaci also shared the farm’s current demands and the changes noted in the past year or two.
“More dairy will be in our next project, and maybe we’ll add on more days for the store. We buy in bulk some of the stuff we use and package in smaller packages, like oats, grits, coffee, flour. We use it, so it makes sense,” Kaci shared. “Last year everyone wanted local food. It could be because of the way the world was. This year, we have noticed less of the local food being sold. Everyone would just rather go by the grocery store and pick it up than go out of their way. Right now everyone wants to travel.”
The Nidiffers show no signs of stopping their labor of love anytime soon.
“(Ten years from now) we will be growing something! We will see. Each year it changes, we shift with what works and what doesn’t, but we will be growing something,” Kaci said.
The last stop on the Tour of Farms was Trinity Tree Company and Avery Farms in Plumtree, with owner Waightstill Avery. The concluding visit offered an old-fashioned pig pickin’ at the farm’s picnic shelter. Along with Christmas trees, Avery Farms offer ciders, including apple, spiced apple, strawberry, blueberry, muscadine and scuppernong, as well as syrups, jams, jellies and vinaigrette that are made from fruits grown on the farm. Pickled products, salsas, honey, corn, potatoes, pumpkins, sunflowers and more are also on offer at the farm for purchase.
Everyone enjoyed the fellowship and the education that the day provided on how local entrepreneurs are not only making a living, but also preserving ways of life that date back generations and continue to this day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.