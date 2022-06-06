NEWLAND — The Avery County Economic Development Committee met on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, for its monthly meeting to discuss quite a few upcoming events and ongoing projects.
The Finding, Keeping, and Motivating Workers Workshop will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, at the Avery County Community Center in Heritage Park. As of May 31, the committee had 26 participants signed up, and sought out even more ways to encourage any company or community member who was interested to sign up before the workshop reached its cap of 45 attendees.
“It’s a good foundation to build from,” Avery County Commissioner Dennis Aldridge shared upon discussing the workshop as a new event for Avery County.
“I can’t think of any topic more timely than attracting and retaining employees,” EDC Chair Ken Walter followed.
Professor Tonya Snider, owner of TenBiz Consulting and certified trainer for “REAL Entrepreneurship,” will deliver the workshop presentation, with lunch served directly after.
For more information, contact Dawn Carpenter, Administrative Assistant to the Avery County Manager at (828) 733-8201.
The EDC also discussed the progress of putting an occupancy tax in place. Aldridge shared in place of Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier that the occupancy tax bill had made it to the floor of the NC General Assembly and is currently up for discussion. The date in which the declaration of the tax will be made is tentative.
Aldridge additionally shared with the committee that Avery County received $3.4 million from the American Recovery Act Fund. The “lion’s share” of that money will be used for broadband connectivity in underserved areas of southern Avery County. The commissioners hope to connect approximately one-third of underserved and disconnected local communities. With the help of SkyLine/SkyBest, 100-percent fiber-optic internet cables will be installed to help connect these areas.
Avery County Chamber of Commerce Director Anne Winkleman shared details regarding the upcoming Avery County Summer Fest, the grand opening of 610 Party Barn on July 6 in Banner Elk, the construction of the new Avery Chamber of Commerce office, and the social media metrics from Avery County social pages.
For information about summer social events in the area, Winkelman recommended visiting the Avery County Events page on averycounty.com.
Avery County Cooperative Extension Office Director Jerry Moody shared the significance of tree farms on Avery County’s income. The increasing average age of tree farmers in the county and the cost of land are preventing younger community members from wanting to participate in career agriculture.
Moody shared updates on his idea for an agricultural apprenticeship program. Ideally, starting in eighth to ninth grade, youth would begin a job on an area farm, and by the time they graduate “see some fruits of their labor and see some income,” Moody explained. Hoping to influence the youth of Avery to continue to farm in the county, and eventually diversify into livestock and other crops, this initiative would serve to help ensure the longevity of the farms that serve as substantial sources of income in the area.
The Avery EDC will hold its next meeting at 5 p.m. on June 28.
