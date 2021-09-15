AVERY COUNTY — Special Olympics Avery County is paying tribute to its longtime benefactors for their continued monetary support. Since 2016 these funds donated from High Country Charitable Foundation, Classic Stone Works Inc. and Bill Mann have supported the athletic endeavors of special needs individuals of Avery County. This recognition comes in the form of a plaque honoring their continued support.
Accepting the award for High Country Charitable Foundation was Barry Blake, alongside Jim Swinkola and Dr. Jim Ferguson. Funds from the HCCF are in the form of an annual grant and have amounted to $15,000 in the last five years. Shane Koerber, Controller for Classic Stone Works Inc. accepted an award on behalf of Classic Stone Works, Inc. Their contribution comes in the form of a yearly check totaling $7,000 since 2016. Land Harbor resident Bill Mann was also presented with an award. For nearly five years he has written a check to Special Olympics Avery County on the first of every month. His contributions tally almost $3,000. Thanks again to these benefactors, and all supporters of Special Olympics Avery County.
These funds have been used to send our athletes to both local and state competitions covering the expenses of entry fees, transportation, uniforms, equipment, lodging and food. Since no Special Olympics athlete pays for anything, it has taken considerable funds. Due to their generosity, more than 60 athletes have been able to compete in the Highland (Spring) Games, the Summer Games, the Fall Tournament and the Winter Games. Athletes proficient in their area have traveled and competed across the state in sports including bocce, golf, softball skills, skiing/snowboarding, swimming, track and field and basketball skills.
Additionally, these contributions have supported activities through Covid 19 activities, the Partner Up Power Up program sponsored by Special Olympics North Carolina. Through this offering, athletes have been participating in virtual exercise and wellness activities privately, at the workplace and in the schools. The Fall 2020 program was so successful that it was expanded during Spring 2021 and will again be offered in Fall 2021. Participants track their activities by the week, record their performance, and have been rewarded with special T-shirts, caps, dog tags, and stocking caps. Expenses for this online event are shared by SONC and the local program.
The plaque consists of a Special Olympics medal affixed to a wooden background with this inscription: “In appreciation for your dedication to Special Olympics Avery County.” These awards were manufactured at Yellow Mountain Enterprises by some of the athletes who have benefited from their generosity. Special Olympics Avery County is grateful to these outstanding benefactors, and to everyone who has given support over the years.
