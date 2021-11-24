Congratulations to Avery County’s Cobe Townsend. Cobe has qualified to be eligible to attend the National 4-H Shooting Sports Competition this coming June 2022 in Nebraska. During this year, he has participated and advanced in the following 4-H Shooting Sports Competitions: West District 4-H Shooting Sports Competition held on August 4, North Carolina 4-H Shooting Sports Competition held on October 8, and N.C. 4-H Shooting Sports National Tryouts held on November 13, in Ellerbe. Cobe will be competing in the senior shotgun competition.
4-H Shooting Sports, like all 4-H programs, focus on the development of youth as individuals becoming productive citizens. The National 4-H Shooting Sports Program stands out as an example. Youth learn marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, the principles of hunting and archery, and much more. The activities of the program and the support of caring adult leaders provide young people with opportunities to develop life skills, self-worth, and conservation ethics.
Cobe attends Avery County High School and is the son of David and Jenny Townsend and the big brother of Jace Townsend. The Avery County 4-H Shooting Sports Club is led by Volunteer Leader Mike Ricker and assisted by Mike Jackson, Tim Buchanan and many wonderful parents, guardians, and supporters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.