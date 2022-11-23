NEWLAND — Avery County Riverwalk Quilt Guild is holding a raffle for its “Winter Solstice” quilt, and the funds from the raffle will help support the organization’s work in the community.
The guild was formed in 2001 as a nonprofit serving Avery County, said Tiffany Melchers, treasurer of the organization. The group still prides itself on being very involved in the community today. Some of the Avery County Riverwalk Quilt Guild’s past and ongoing projects include making pillowcases for residents of Jonas Ridge Assisted Living Center, donating backpacks for children placed in foster care, making placemats for participants in the Avery Senior Center’s home-delivered meals program, patriotic quilts for Avery County Veterans and quilts for the Crossnore Communities for Children, Melchers said.
As a nonprofit, the organization has to find a way to help offset the cost for materials for all these projects. Many of the members buy their own materials and fabric, said incoming president Georgia McLean.
The fundraiser quilt, titled “Winter Solstice,” was created by the members of the Riverwalk Quilt Guild. The winner of the quilt will be drawn on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, Melchers said. Tickets are $1 per ticket, or 6 for $5, 12 for $10, or 25 tickets for $20. Anyone who would like to purchase a ticket should reach out to vice president Cindy Booth at (828) 429-0690.
McLean said the group is always looking for new members. While there’s somewhere between 25 to 30 core members of the group, there have been seasons where there were 50 members in the guild, Melchers said.
“Right now, we’re focusing on recruitment,” McLean said. “We want there to be a balance, and we want to be able to give back to the quilters through education, new techniques and presenters.”
McLean will be teaching Beginning Quilting at the Avery campus of Mayland Community College in March. The registration cost for the six-week course is $70 and participants must buy their own fabric. The class will take place on Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and by the end, students will have made a lap-sized quilt. Members of the guild are also willing to be mentors to those who are new to quilt making.
“We always welcome new members, and our group includes all levels of expertise from beginning to advanced,” Melchers said. “We also ask the community to reach out to us if they have a need that we might be able to fulfill.”
Those interested in donating to the Avery County Riverwalk Quilt Guild can contact McLean at (828) 260-4012. Additionally, anyone who is interested in joining the organization is encouraged to reach out to McLean or Booth. The group meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Newland Christian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.