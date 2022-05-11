AVERY — While Avery County is full of history, agriculture and treasured communities, one of its most prized possessions is its unique and spectacular natural landscape. Organizing and managing the forestlands throughout the county is a big job, and one that Avery has a somewhat new face to: Derek Whitson.
Originally from Yancey County, although his wife is from Avery, Whitson is well into his first year as the Avery County Ranger for the North Carolina Forest Service since he began in September of 2021, and to this role he brings a passion for public lands and experience working in the lands management industry.
“Before this, I worked with the Bridge program for the North Carolina Forest Service — I was a project leader for a five-man inmate crew,” Whiston said. The group conducted mostly fire control, but also did community work for nonprofits and county, state governments.
Whitson has also spent time with the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, where he served in wildlife positions. As a wildlife conservation technician, Whitson said he did everything from farming to population surveys, and while it wasn’t a forest management job, “at the end of the day, they go hand-in-hand.”
In his role as the Avery County Ranger, Whitson said he is in charge of forest management, including doing management plans for private landowners, water quality checks on any kind of logging operations within the county as well as fire control.
In terms of what he’s looking forward to doing more of, Whiston said he’s excited about “educating the public on forest management and water management plans, how they can benefit the landowner as well as making sure there’s a lot of development in every county.” Moreover, he said he wants to work with communities which have a potentially high hazard for wildfires and do Firewise projects with them which help educate about wildfires, prevention, preparation and more.
For landowners with at least 20 acres of forested land, Whitson said there are other ways the Avery County Ranger and the NC Forest Service can be of service. Whitson said the North Carolina Forest Service has a program aiding these landowners in getting a tax break for keeping their land in timber instead of selling for development or developing that land, ultimately incentivizing landowners to keep timber on the landscape. To learn more, Whitson said interested landowners can visit bit.ly/3LCmgLW.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
