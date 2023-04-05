NEWLAND — April is National Poetry Month! Enter our second annual poetry contest at the Avery County Public Library. Last year was an absolute hit and fun was had by all.
You don’t even need to know how to write a sonnet, though you could Google it and learn! All that’s needed is to do your best and write something that means something to you!
There are many forms of poetry. All are accepted, and all can be Googled and learned!
Participants may stop by the Avery County Public Library to pick up their info packet which includes an official entry sheet. Entries will be kept anonymous, and each division will be judged separately. Everyone who submits their poem by Sunday, April 30, will receive a ticket to an award ceremony and gala for all participants and their families, which will probably take place in the first week of June. At the award ceremony, come eat some great food and choose to read your poem aloud if you’d like. Our winners will be announced and be given several wonderful prizes. All winners will have their photographs taken and poems published in the Avery Journal.
Guidelines:
Each participant can submit one poem, which must be limited to under 100 lines. If your poem is too long to fit on the entry sheet, you may use the back or staple additional typed pages.
Do not include your name or contact info on your official entry sheet – these are identified by number to maintain fair judging.
Poems may consist of any subject matter, but must be suitable for a general audience.
Poetry will be judged anonymously, based on elements of originality, creativity, impact and adherence to contest rules.
