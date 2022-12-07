NEWLAND — Following the midterm election that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, several new and returning county officials were sworn in at the Avery County Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 5.
Teresa Benfield was the first official to be sworn in. Benfield ran unopposed for Clerk of Superior Court in the midterm election, and received 5,826 votes. After she was sworn in by Judge Rebecca Eggers-Gryder, Benfield swore in her staff.
Following Benfield, Eggers-Gryder swore in the county commissioners that were on the ballot during the midterm. New elect Robert Burleson was sworn in first, and he was joined by his wife, Jeannie Burleson. Burleson received 4,539 votes in the November election and will replace outgoing Commissioner Blake Vance. After Burleson, Commissioner Dennis Aldridge was sworn in for another term. Aldridge received 4,306 votes in the midterm. Finally, Commissioner Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr., was sworn in and was joined by his granddaughter, Alyssa Carter. Young, Jr. received 4,333 votes in the midterm election. Burleson and Young received the highest number of votes, so they will serve a four-year term, while Aldridge will serve a two-year term.
Superior Court Judge Gregory Horne was on hand to swear in Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley and his deputies. Henley was sworn in as interim sheriff in June after interim Danny Phillips retired. Phillips had already retired, but stepped in to temporarily fill the role after former sheriff Kevin Frye resigned in January. After receiving 5,874 votes in the midterm election, Henley was able to be sworn in as the elected sheriff, rather than the appointed or interim one. Henley was joined by his wife, Vanessa, while he recited his oath.
Afterward, Horne called the detention officers to the front of the courtroom to be sworn in, and the justice also administered the oath for the rest of Henley’s deputies.
