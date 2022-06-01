U.S. Representative of District 5 Virginia Foxx gives the keynote speech at the Newland Memorial Day Ceremony.
The rifles are ready. Pat Ray Post Honor Guard fires off the Memorial Day salute.
With great crowd turnout and a talented concert band, the Memorial Day ceremony exuded honor for our fallen heroes.
U.S. House Representative Virginia Foxx delivers the keynote speech for Memorial Day.
The Avery Veterans Memorial at the Newland Town Square is donned with ceremonial wreaths provided by the Memorial Day ceremony on May 30.
The Avery County Veterans Monument annually hosts the Memorial Day ceremony.
Guests of the Memorial Day Ceremony viewed all of the monuments at Newland Town Square.
Members of the VFW Pat Ray Post 4286 (Veterans of Foreign Wars) organize the Memorial Day event for Avery County.
The VFW Pat Ray Post Honor Guard provides the rifle salute in remembrance.
Avery County High School JROTC presents colors.
ACHS JROTC walks back after presentation of colors.
Kevin Holden with the VFW Pat Ray Post 4286 addresses the crowd from the gazebo at Newland Town Square during the annual county Memorial Day Observance.
Under the direction of Dee Raby, the Linville Land Harbor Concert Band played renditions of patriotic tunes and armed forces medleys during the Memorial Day ceremony in Newland.
The Avery High School JROTC Color Guard prepare to enter Town Square and post colors to begin the annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30.
Avery County honored fallen soldiers during its solemn Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on Monday, May 30. The following are some of the scenes from the event.
