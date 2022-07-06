NEWLAND – The Avery County Morrison Public Library honored its poetry contest participants on June 16, holding a ceremony catered with pizza and Bojangles biscuits, and awarded each poet who entered the contest in April with a certificate.
Library employees Meredith Hayes, Debbie McLean and Joy Jelinske began the ceremony with a poem they themselves wrote entitled “The Power of Words.”
The poets from each category, Elementary, Middle School, High School, as well as anyone age 18 to 100 were invited to read their poem to the crowd, and was given a certificate of participation for their poetry.
Honorary mentions and awards of distinction were awarded to a select few at the end of the ceremony.
”Summer Poem” by Layla Wingfield
Summer is the season that I like most,
it’s colorful and warm, I don’t like to boast,
there are many reasons I love it so,
read along and then you’ll know!
The birds and flowers of summer time,
along with the grasses in shades of lime,
make me wish it would never change,
without the colors, life is strange.
Bees work hard to make sweet honey,
for their queen, not for money,
they spend all day in the flowers,
in the heat for many hours.
With the summer heat comes the rain,
gentle showers there is no pain,
the soothing sounds of pitter pat,
then it is over, just like that!
Sunflowers are beautiful, big and yellow,
their giant faces keep me mellow,
they are my favorite, I like them best,
keep it a secret, don’t tell the rest!
The summer days are long and warm,
and with evening the bugs tend to swarm,
the setting sun explodes with fire,
when it ends, I’ll soon retire!
”My Kite” by Logan MurrayI like to fly my kite
The sun is quite bright
The clouds are so white
It makes a wonderful sight
My line gets quite tight
When the wind puts up a fight
I run left and right
and pull with all my might
When my kite has no height
The sky has no light
and it gets night
I go home to write
about my colorful kite
“Cultivating the Good” by Grant GibsonBe the grounding of our meaning,
We trample, wander, but always leaning.
You cultivate all those around,
Fruit or flower from you abound.
With love, like the taking to root,
All growth begins with this first fruit.
Regardless of our foe we face,
The roots take heed and behold Grace.
With Joy, the bedrock of our ground,
A soil by far the most profound.
Despite our plow through rocks we strike,
Its weight in gold is nothing like.
With Peace, like warmth of bright sunlight,
Can best be seen in clear hindsight.
But in the morning, all is still,
Through its nature is true reveal.
Through Patience, the wait of summer season,
A heavy load is for that reason.
But time is ever on our side,
Because in you we abide.
For Kindness, like the pull of weeds,
Is to till the ground for those with needs.
To turn the old, and raise the new,
Regrowth of life is done through you.
Through Goodness, to be joined to earth,
You give our labor all its worth.
In the midst of independence,
We rely on you for true ascendence.
Through Faithfulness, commit to harvest,
For this may prove to be the hardest.
Like seed to food, endurance means,
Abundant feast for one that gleans.
Through Gentleness, tending for growth,
Attentions proves my truest oath.
Tenderness shown towards the weak,
Like sunshine on the other cheek.
When Self-Control, ripens the fruit,
Humanity is most acute.
Mature in nature, blush of apple,
Self-control, the best example.
Even in this age of reason,
Words fall back on you a season.
But as a trickle of water can do,
A little Goodness brings breakthrough.
“This Bubble, This Town…” by Johnathon FaucetteThis bubble, this town
My old stomping ground
Where I wasted the days of my youth
Where boys became men
Played for keeps, played to win
Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth
We were foolish, had brawls
Broke, break, then broke laws
Good intentions paved the road to regret
But the mileage and years
Recollect souvenirs
And the times that we cheated death
I wouldn’t believe you
Had I been told
Friends seldom survive
The politics of growing old
“What is Life” by Belle WilsonWhat is life without living?
What is freedom without foe?
What is time not worth giving?
What is wisdom that does not show?
What is life without living?
What are mindless wandering eyes?
What if time becomes a daydream?
What if dreams are made of skies?
What if life is worth living?
What if freedom wasn’t a lie?
What if time stood for a moment?
Would our dreams become our lives?
What is life... if not worth living?
“The Clinchfield Tracks” by Janet WisemanBig James was the foreman of the Black Bear Mine
He cooked his sour mash by the dark Riverside
one moonlit night he was shot in the back
and left there to die by the Clinchfield Tracks
And that Lonesome Whistle change
There’s smoke ’cross the trestle where the North Fork winds
And that Lonesome Whistle chimes
There’s ghosts walks the tracks when the full moon shines
His widow and sons left the old homeplace
There was no justice, Lord it was a disgrace
His son’s vowed there would soon come a day
When they’d put their daddie’s slayer in a cold, dark grave
And that Lonesome Whistle chimes
There’s smoke ’cross the trestle where the North Fork winds
And that Lonesome Whistle chimes
There’s ghosts walks the tracks when the full moon shines
They found their daddy’s killer a’braggin’ on his deed
Laughing with his buddies too drunk to take heed
The morning sun found him dead on his back
Feet and hands tied to the Clinchfield Tracks
And that Lonesome Whistle change
There’s smoke ’cross the trestle where the North Fork winds
And that Lonesome Whistle chimes
There’s ghosts walks the tracks when the full moon shines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.