NEWLAND — The Avery County Historical Museum joined in on the holiday fun with a Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The entire museum was decorated, with a nativity scene in the jailhouse or red and green streamers draped around the building. The decorations were much more detailed than that, however. Seasonal displays, such as the World War II-era Christmas advertisement for war bonds and the story behind the Christmas carol “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” were scattered throughout the museum, making the open house a unique experience for everyone, even if they’ve already visited the museum.
The museum bedroom’s theme was “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” complete with carefully positioned mannequins, stockings, Santa’s sleigh and more.
Additionally, the schoolroom was decorated in honor of Gloria Houston’s book, “The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree.” The room was decorated like one of the pages of the book, and at 2 p.m., Eilidh Winters read the book aloud in the schoolroom, dressed as Ruthie, one of the characters in the book. Winters made her costume herself.
Afterward, at 3 p.m., Boone and Church played music in the Old Linville Depot. Colton Boone, Walker Boone, Ethan Church and Eli Church played Christmas classics such as “Silent Night.” Among many proud Avery Countians, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx attended to watch the National FFA Talent Competition Champions play.
Avery County Historical Museum’s winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, weather permitting. For more information, contact the museum at (828) 733-7111 or look them up on Facebook at Avery County Genealogy Society.
