NEWLAND – A dedication ceremony was held on Tuesday Aug. 31, at the Avery County Historical Society for the ET&WNC Caboose No. 505. Built in 1926, the train was in action until 1950 when the railroad went out of service. Caboose 505, which had been restored to its former glory aesthetically, and placed in a permanent position with the help of numerous local representatives and volunteers, and now resides at the Avery County Museum.
Visitors came to pay homage to the last caboose left from the adored “Tweetsie Railroad.” Aneda Johnson, chairwoman of the Avery County Historical Society, made a brief speech at the ceremony.
“A special thanks to our donors, craftsmen, county officials, volunteers, and depot visitors,” Johnson said. “I would like us to recognize the railroad era in our county and the place it holds in our hearts, and what it means to Avery County.”
A monumental feat, the actual physical transportation and logistics of getting the Caboose and the former train depot to Newland was no small task. Johnson concluded her speech by noting, “We are thankful for everyone who got this going. Some of our early board members are not here with us now, and we want to thank them and thanks to everyone who got this together and carried on the tradition.”
In attendance for the ceremony was Dan Fletcher, born in Crossnore in 1935, whose father and grandfather worked on the original ET&WNC during the World Wars, both as freight unloaders.
“Nobody around here during those times had cars, but they had a train, my grandfather told me,” Fletcher said. Speaking about the Historical Society and its efforts in organizing the memorial and ceremony, Fletcher said, “It’s absolutely wonderful to see the restoration of the old days. It takes a whole lot of volunteer work to rebuild everything, It’s really great to see.”
The original train was established to haul iron ore, minerals and other natural resources from the nearby Cranberry Mines. Fletcher’s uncle, also associated with the train and its materials, had passed away working in the mines.
“Cranberry was a big town at one time and I remember my family saying the train was very important for the World Wars,” Fletcher added.
With all of his immediate family hailing from Newland and the surrounding areas, Fletcher’s family was pictured in numerous images provided by the historical society, thus his reminiscence and nostalgia of the history of the region and the historical society’s dedication was substantial.
Visitors can view the restored Caboose No. 505 and the converted train depot on Schultz Circle in Newland, next to the county courthouse and Avery County Sheriff’s Office. The establishment of the Caboose No. 505 at a permanent location in Newland provides yet another historical landmark for Avery County, building on the rich, chronicled past of the region.
