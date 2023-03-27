NEWLAND — Avery County High School hosted its annual career fair on Tuesday, March 21.
Arlene Foster, along with her director Ellis Ayers, have organized the career fair the last two years. Foster, Curriculum Instructional Management Coordinator, is in charge of supporting most career education programs for students. This ranges from testing data to help finding students internships, job shadowing programs and other career opportunities.
Sophomores, juniors and seniors at Avery County High School were in attendance at the fair, Foster said this is because their age group is most likely to have their driver’s license and be interested in entering the workforce.
“It’s all about exposure, exposing them to things that they might not otherwise be exposed to,” Foster said.
In order to prepare for the career fair, Foster sent flyers to everyone who attended last year. Once they confirm that they’ll attend, the companies will send a representative and are provided with a table to set up.
Since there has been an employment shortage, some companies have even requested to be involved due to lack of employees. Foster said that she believes everyone who attends the career fair would love for ACHS students to work for them, but it just comes down to the students taking advantage of the opportunity.
Foster also reaches out to employees of ACHS in acquiring any businesses through spouses or friends who would be interested in having a table at the career fair and accredits a portion of acquiring business attendees to them.
Although there is only one career fair as of now, Foster hosts “Greet and Sweets,” where she gives students the opportunity to have intimate conversations with career professionals that are in fields ACHS students could potentially be interested in. Foster invites the students to eat their lunch while they listen to the speaker and then feeds them dessert through the ACHS culinary program.
“You just don’t know till you know,” Foster said. “Some of these kids have not seen how many opportunities there are here that might have something to do with something they’re interested in as a career.”
