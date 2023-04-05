Thursday night’s leads included students Lillian Young, Avery Johnson, McKinley Wilson, Garren Benfield, Connor Jarrett, Mady Carter, Zoe Carpenter, Ava Trice and Emily Atkins. This cast rotation performed Thursday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Thursday night’s leads included students Lillian Young, Avery Johnson, McKinley Wilson, Garren Benfield, Connor Jarrett, Mady Carter, Zoe Carpenter, Ava Trice and Emily Atkins. This cast rotation performed Thursday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
NEWLAND — Students of the high school drama department weren’t in Avery anymore, as Avery County High School performed “The Wizard of Oz, Young Performers Edition,” all throughout the weekend of March 30 through April 2.
When first walking into the school, audience members found the show by following the “yellow brick road,” a collection of yellow fliers that led them to the small auditorium.
There, the land of “Oz” manifested itself as cast members usher audience members to their seats. Once sat, viewers could lay their eyes on the set as they prepared for the show to begin: a plethora of green twinkling lights and a ruby red show curtain.
With an alternating cast, some students play more than one character depending on which night of the show they are performing.
Newland Elementary Schoolers guest-starred as “munchkins,” and with a total of 17 songs and an approximate hour-and-a-half showtime, the players sang, danced and made the audience laugh throughout the whole show.
The costumes featured Dorothy’s iconic ruby red slippers, a glowing tiara for Glinda, face-paint, tutus and more. Most of the costumes were donated for temporary use by the “Land Of Oz,” theme park in Beech Mountain.
“They all used their brains. It took a lot of heart and a whole lot of courage, but we did it,” said show director Stephanie Watson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.