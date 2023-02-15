Scott Stansberry, president of the Avery County Firefighters Association, and Michael Richardson, chief of Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department, award Gail Pritchard of Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Photo courtesy Avery County Firefighters Association
Paul Cole (center), chaplain and rescue diver at Linville Volunteer Fire Department, and Scott Stansberry (pictured, far right) awarded Jeremy Franklin, Dustin Rupard and Neil Reece with Life Saving Awards.
Photo courtesy Avery County Firefighters Association
Scott Stansberry, president of the Avery County Firefighters Association, and Michael Richardson, chief of Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department, award Gail Pritchard of Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Photo courtesy Avery County Firefighters Association
Paul Cole (center), chaplain and rescue diver at Linville Volunteer Fire Department, and Scott Stansberry (pictured, far right) awarded Jeremy Franklin, Dustin Rupard and Neil Reece with Life Saving Awards.
Photo courtesy Avery County Firefighters Association
Scott Stansberry and Michael Richardson, chief of Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department, awarded George Arnette of Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department with the Firefighter of the Year award.
Photo courtesy Avery County Firefighters Association
Scott Stansberry, Michael Richardson and Robbie Calloway, chief of Linville-Central Rescue Squad, awarded Edward Dean from Linville-Central Rescue Squad with Medical Responder of the Year.
Photo courtesy Avery County Firefighters Association
NEWLAND — On Thursday, Feb. 2, Avery County Firefighters Association held its annual award dinner at Newland Fire Department, recognizing several individuals for their achievements and hard work.
George Arnette of Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department was awarded Firefighter of the Year. Edward Dean from Linville-Central Rescue Squad was awarded Medical Responder of the Year. Gail Pritchard from Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Jeremy Franklin, Neil Reece and Dustin Rupard were awarded Life Saving Awards for their response to Linville Volunteer Fire Department Chaplain and Rescue Diver Paul Cole’s medical emergency he experienced after a recovery dive at Elk River Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.