NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Education’s members all agreed that the school year is flying by and focused on school improvement plans, finishing the high school renovation project and graduation plans during its regular meeting on February 8.
Superintendent Dan Brigman reminded those in attendance that Avery County Schools had plenty to celebrate during the meeting, including the recent state victory of the Avery High School wrestling team for the third year in a row.
Additionally, the board of education and Brigman extended their thanks to and celebrated the upcoming retirement of Dennis Brown, the school system’s longtime chief information officer and, more recently, human resources director, for his many years of service to the county. Ready to embark on retirement, Brown thanked his friends and colleagues whom he said he will miss.
Administrators from Avery Middle School, Cranberry Middle School and Avery High School presented their School Improvement Plans to the board, highlighting how administrators and teachers are planning on tackling issues such as attendance, socio-emotional learning and professional development with measurable goals this school year.
Principal Kimberly Coleman from Avery Middle School presented the 2021-22 school improvement plan for Avery Middle School, focusing on increasing school attendance to provide opportunity for staff to form a relationship and deliver quality instruction.
AMS’s first goal is to increase by 3% math and reading end-of-grade scores for students with disabilities and English language learners; its second goal is to decrease chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 18 or more days of class (10 percent of all school days); its third goal is to increase the quality of professional development by 10 percent as measured by a needs assessment.
Chronic absenteeism was a challenge all three schools highlighted. At Avery Middle School, Coleman said the school had a 65% chronic absenteeism rate headed into the 2021-22 school year and aims to decrease that statistic to 30% or less. Avery High School Principal Ricky Ward also said absenteeism has been an issue at the high school level.
For Cranberry Middle School, principal Jamie Johnson, counselor Jacqueline Aldridge and librarian Joelle Poore discussed social-emotional learning and focusing on creating a trauma-informed school culture.
Aldridge said Cranberry Middle School has seen success with closegap.org, an online tool the school has used to learn about students’ mental wellbeing through twice weekly check-ins which ask students about how they are feeling, what challenges they may be having and what support they might want.
Aldridge said the school has been able to catch struggling students as well as those “flying under the radar,” doing well in classes who are less visibly struggling, and been able to provide these students with extra support. Only about 15 students opted out of the check-ins, Aldridge said.
Extra support for struggling students was also a theme at Avery High School, where Principal Ricky Ward said social-emotional needs was one of the main areas AHS’s school improvement plan focused on. Along with reducing absenteeism and strengthening professional development, Ward said that decreasing behavioral referrals by 10 percent was a main goal for AHS.
Moving on from school improvement plans to school construction at Avery High School, Rob Johnson with Boomerang Design addressed the board with an update on the AHS renovation project, stating that “the end is near.”
Johnson said the punch list for final touches has gone from “voluminous” to “more manageable” and that cleaners were scheduled to clean the interior of renovated spaces. Additionally, Johnson said the county planning and inspections department said that librarians were set to enter and begin setting up the new media center. Ultimately, Johnson said that he and his team are growing more confident that the project will close out around the end of March.
Brigman reported that the AHS Class of 2022 will soon be graduating and that the board has received word from Jesse Pope at Grandfather Mountain that the high school will be able to use MacRae Meadows again this year for the AHS graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
All board members agreed to continue with the mask-optional policy within the district, which must be reconsidered monthly by county boards of education in North Carolina per state law.
The board members discussed sending a letter to the NC Department of Health and Human Services looking to ease quarantine policies and are considering other ways to reduce quarantine numbers in county schools. The board noted that the NCDHHS was set to release new guidelines on Feb. 10 as part of the NCStrongSchools Toolkit, which provides COVID-19 protocols to North Carolina public schools which may help the county ease COVID-19 protocols in the future. More on those updates can be found in the article entitled “New StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit updates recommend changes to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure for schools,” found in this week’s print and online edition of The AJT.
The next Avery County Board of Education meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the Avery County Board of Education office at 775 Cranberry St. in Newland.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
