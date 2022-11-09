AVERY COUNTY — This year, Avery County Animal Support is introducing a non-traditional type of giving tree to benefit the animals in its care.
The organization recently received its status as a registered 501©(3) nonprofit, being recognized as such since its founding in February 2021. Since partnering with the Town of Elk Park in August, the organization has been helping restore the old town hall as an emergency space to keep animals. The partnership was seen as a win-win, in that the town could have an opportunity to restore the building, and Avery County Animal Support could have more space to put animals when it is overflowing.
Keeping animals in this space meant that Avery County Animal Support, which is operated by Ellie Lecka and Emily Jo Turbyfill, would have to purchase special kennels that are designed for spaces that aren’t meant to house animals. These kennels, while expensive, would prevent any damage from the animals to the historic building. As a nonprofit that receives no county funding, they raised the money for the kennels through a pickleball fundraiser, which was organized independently from the organization, and donations from community members and other supporters. After weeks of fundraising, Avery County Animal Support met its goal of approximately $10,500 for the kennels in late October, Lecka said.
“Luckily, we’re going to have a place to put animals during the coldest months this winter,” Lecka said.
While they’ve raised the money for the kennels, the organization still needs regular donations to function and pay for things like food, litter and vet bills. Avery County Animal Support can have around 40 animals in its care at any point, so costs add up quickly, Lecka said.
The “non-traditional giving tree” is a way for supporters to directly donate supplies that the rescue needs. The following is a list of items that Avery County Animal Support needs currently:
- Clumping cat litter
- Puppy and dog food, any brand and any kind
- Kitten and cat food, any brand and any kind
- Dog and cat toys
- Dog bones (non-raw hide preferred)
- Towels and wash clothes
- Heavy duty trash bags
- Exxon gift cards
These items can be dropped off at the new Elk Park Town Hall behind Dollar General on Winters Street, Lecka said. Additionally, the organization is looking for businesses to do annual sponsorships in the amount of $250 or $500, she said.
The rescue is also always in need of fosters who can commit to two weeks or longer. Avery County Animal Support works with the fosters, taking into consideration what kind of animals they are willing to foster, Lecka said.
“We kind of treat our fosters like royalty, because we would be nothing without them,” Lecka said. “We provide all the supplies if needed.”
The nonprofit also provides a community pet pantry to those who are in great need of it, so the giving tree will help restock the pantry. In addition, they also have a dog house program in which dogs who are in need of an upgrade can receive a dog house for free. In all of its work, the rescue strives to be judgment-free, Lecka said. Lecka and Turbyfill aren’t trying to take anyone’s animals, something they try to make clear at every opportunity. If someone reaches out to them for help, they want to make sure that person knows that they’ve done the right thing for their animal, Lecka said. If the organization can help an animal without having to take it away from its home, that’s exactly what they’ll do, she said.
Avery County Animal Support strictly takes animals from Avery County, and the funding only goes to Avery County animals, Lecka said. Avery County Animal Support takes donations on its Facebook and at https://averycountyanimals.org/, and its Amazon wishlist can be found on the website as well.
