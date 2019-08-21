NEWLAND — The following is the schedule for the upcoming Avery County Agricultural and Horticultural Fair. There is no admission fee this year.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Gates Open: 5 p.m.
Livestock Tent
- Chicken Show: 5 p.m.
- Rabbit Show: 5:30 p.m.
- 4H Chick to Chicken Show: 6 p.m.
- 4H High Country Show Rabbit Program: 6:30 p.m.
Entertainment
- Avery County Cloggers
Thursday, Sept. 5 (carload special)
Gates Open: 3 p.m.
Livestock Tent
- Dairy Goat Show: 5 p.m.
- Meat Goat Show: 5:30 p.m.
- High Country Show Goat Program: 6 p.m.
Entertainment
- Avery County Cloggers
- Fully Persuaded: 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
Gates Open: 5 p.m.
Livestock Tent
- Horse Halter Show: 6 p.m.
Entertainment
- Avery County Cloggers
- Band Wagon Fallacy Band: 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Gates Open: 11 a.m.
Livestock Tent
- Dairy Heifer Show: 5 p.m.
- Dairy Steer Show: 5:30 p.m.
- Beef Heifer Show: 6 p.m.
- Beef Steer Show: 6:30 p.m.
Entertainment
- Beauty Pageant: Noon
- Avery County Cloggers
- Obstacle Course: Adults at 4 p.m., Children at 5 p.m.
- Raffle of 2019 Coleman Lantern LT Camper, tickets $100 apiece
- The Collective: 7 p.m.
Wristbands for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings are $20.
Cow Patty Bingo: 7 p.m. nightly
