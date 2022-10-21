NEWLAND — If you own mature hardwood forestland (or a nice wooded backyard) with a little slope, moist soil, and good drainage, ginseng may be a viable way to produce income from your underutilized woods. Western North Carolina has ideal growing conditions for this valuable forest medicinal plant.
Ginseng can be a tricky plant to grow successfully, and takes between 8 to 10 years to reach a size favored by the Asian markets to which it is exported. However, the market for ginseng is fairly stable and has averaged around $800 per dried pound over the last few years. Ginseng is a native forest plant whose roots have been traded in Appalachia for hundreds of years.
N.C. Cooperative Extension will be hosting a workshop on wild-simulated ginseng production at the N.C. Cooperative Extension-Avery County Center (661 Vale Road, Newland, N.C.) from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Dr. Jim Hamilton, County Extension Director for Watauga County, will provide an overview of ginseng production and a field demonstration on how to successfully plant wild-simulated ginseng.
Topics will include:
Site selection, soil fertility requirements and companion plants
Site preparation and planting
Pests and production issues
The market for ginseng
The registration fee for the workshop is $40 and includes 0.25 lb. of stratified ginseng seed. For more information and to register, contact N.C. Cooperative Extension - Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.