NEWLAND — The Avery County Cooperative Extension Service has announced the commencement of its annual Plant Sale.
Despite the pandemic, 2020 was another successful year for the annual sale, and as the 2021 sale begins, the Center again expects high demand for various offered plants.
“The staff of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension would like to thank you for your 2020 plant sale purchase. As always, due to your participation, the 2020 sale was a great success!” the staff reported in a letter to Avery County homeowners, gardeners and farmers. “The plant sale benefits the work of our staff and the community at large. We hope your plants have done well and have been a benefit to your own personal part of Avery County.”
Past patrons have priority choice in ordering, as plants are limited, and the staff recommends that repeat purchasers take time to review the form, with total payment required at the time of ordering. If owners do not wish to purchase plants this year, the Center encourages that the catalog by shared with friends and neighbors.
Cooperative Extension staff may bring the completed order form and payment (cash or check only, no credit or debit cards accepted), to the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road in Newland (located at Heritage Park, the home of the Avery A&H Fair) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers may also place their order by mail, with the completed form and payment included. No orders will be accepted by phone.
“Take a close look at the plant sale catalog and read the descriptions closely for details of the plants,” CES staff urges. “Most of your questions should be answered in the catalog, but if not, feel free to contact us at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270 with any questions or any need of help.”
The deadline to place an order is Wednesday, April 7. Orderers will be contacted by phone or email to confirm the pickup date and time, as the Center does not ship plants. The Center encourages that plant purchasers make every effort to pick up plants on the scheduled days or have a friend or family member to pick up your order.
The 2021 Plant Sale Catalog and order form may be viewed online by clicking to https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/01/2021-avery-county-cooperative-extension-plant-sale/.
