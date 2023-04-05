AVERY COUNTY — Nearly a month after dozens of concerned citizens attended the Avery County Board of Commissioners meeting to speak on animal services, the county is still taking steps toward addressing the issue of animal services.
Currently, Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley is still working to hire an animal services officer. Whoever is hired will have to go through special training for the role, he said.
“We’re working on hiring someone and getting them trained,” County Manager Phillip Barrier said. “We want to make sure we choose the right person for this.”
Mitchell County Animal Rescue’s board agreed to enter into a short-term contract with Avery County for cruelty cases, MCAR executive director Amber Lowery told Barrier in an email. She is currently working up a proposal to send to Barrier, and once County Attorney Michaelle Poore looks at it and revises the proposal as needed, he will send it back to MCAR, he said. Regarding the contract, Lowery said that she has been seeking advice from leaders in the animal welfare industry to ensure that the agreement is fair to both MCAR and Avery County.
Just recently, MCAR helped Avery County with six puppies which are currently up for adoption, Barrier said. In the email, Lowery also explained that she is working on training for cruelty officers and investigators.
At the commissioners meeting on Monday, April 3, Barrier also stated that he is looking into estimates to build a joint county shelter at Mayland Community College on the county line. However, at this time, there is still no official long-term agreement between Avery County and MCAR or Mitchell County to proceed with a joint shelter.
Meanwhile, Avery County Animal Support has continued its mission of saving animals. Following the county’s announcement that it was considering a contract with Mitchell County, dozens of individuals came together to speak at the commissioners meeting on Monday, March 6, urging them to consider other options or find a solution within the county. Later in the meeting, the board voted to allow a budget amendment for the salary and benefits needed to hire an animal services officer at ACSO.
ACAS currently uses the old Elk Park Town Hall as its facility. The goal is not to have animals housed there long-term; rather, the facility acts in most cases as a place to house animals until they can be adopted or fostered. ACAS has a number of kennels that are made to house animals in facilities that were not necessarily meant for that purpose, meaning that the kennels are reinforced in a way to prevent damage to the historic building.
At the Elk Park Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, March 6, ACAS’s Ellie Lecka requested that the town extend the group’s contract to use the building for a few more months as the members of ACAS try to decide what the future of the organization looks like. Though the county is currently not providing funding for animal services through ACAS, Lecka expressed to the Elk Park Board of Aldermen that the team would continue to prioritize helping Elk Park animals if the board granted the extension. The board unanimously agreed to extend the organization’s contract at the old town hall by three months.
Angie Cole, one of the core members of ACAS, confirmed that the group is currently working primarily in Elk Park. At the time of publication, according to the group’s website, it has approximately a dozen animals, including cats, kittens, dogs and puppies, in their care between foster homes and the old town hall. Most of the cats and kittens are in foster homes, while a few rescue dogs are at the facility in Elk Park.
April is Prevention of Animal Cruelty Month, so the group is campaigning to raise awareness and donations, and encourage people to volunteer and adopt animals rather than purchasing them from breeders. In addition, ACAS has formed a Board of Directors, which it stated in a newsletter will help the group network, host fundraisers, maintain and expand its foster network, remain responsible and transparent when it comes to finances and continue to deliver the level of care the organization already provides.
“Avery County Animal Support will continue to provide a high level of excellence and meaningful community care,” the group stated in a recent newsletter. “We continue to pursue our mission, and we thank our community, local leaders and those able to help financially to make a positive impact to residents and visitors of Avery County.”
To report a suspected case of cruelty, such as an animal being neglected or abused, reach out to ACSO or call the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Animal Welfare Hotline, which can be reached at (855) 290-6915. Complaints can also be submitted online at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/animal-welfare-complaint-form/. For more information about ACAS, message the group on Facebook, email averycountyanimals@gmail.com or visit its website at https://averycountyanimals.org/.
