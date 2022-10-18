AVERY COUNTY —The Avery Community Foundation (ACF) has awarded $3,800 in grants to programs supporting the local community.
The board of advisors granted:
$1,500 to Carolina Cross Connection for its home repair program
$1,200 to Mountain Alliance for its Avery Teen Leadership Development and Afterschool Support program
$500 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for its Star Pupils of Avery County program
$600 to W.A.M.Y. Community Action for its community garden
Funds for the grants came from ACF’s community grantmaking fund.
“We are honored to provide grants to these organizations that help our community and our neighbors thrive,” said Justin Ray, advisory board president of the Avery Community Foundation. “We also appreciate the many generous individuals who have supported our work with their donations.”
ACF is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, ACF uses dollars from its endowment fund to make grants to local nonprofit organizations.
Advisory board members live and work in Avery County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Ray, board members include Brian Whitfield (vice president), Gwen Clark (secretary/treasurer), Ellis Ayers, Emily Dellinger, Barbara Roesner, James Swinkola, Jamey Thompson and John Thompson.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is the only statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered greater than $243 million in grants since 1988. With more than $440 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments and partners with a network of affiliates to award grants and scholarships in communities across the state.
An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure rural philanthropy has a voice at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
