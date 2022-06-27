NEWLAND – The Avery County Board of Education met for their monthly meeting on Thursday, June 23 at 6:00. Following the Call to order, Ethics Statement, Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, and the Approval of the meeting’s agenda and the minutes for the last meeting, Dr. Dan Brigman gave the Superintendent's Report.
Dr. Brigman drew attention to the walls of the conference room, which displayed many poster-size sheets of paper with statistics and notes on them from the Intensive Strategic Planning Session. At this planning session, representatives from The Department of Public Instruction analyzed preliminary and performance data, as well as attendance data, results from a teacher working conditions survey, and other various data gathered from the Avery County School System with the intent to discuss “areas of opportunity and areas of celebration,” Dr. Brigman explained. The outcomes and notes from the sheets on the wall will allow schools in the area to set goals for improvement in the coming years. “I really want to commend all of our administrators and our principals for their devotion of time… we’re very fortunate to have those hours behind us,” Brigman shared.
Dr. Brigman also mentioned that both summer school and retesting for students will conclude in the following week, and reminded those attending the meeting that the Board of Education will be out of office from July 4 to July 8 to recognize Independence Day and to provide Board Members with time off.
During the Up Front Session, two Avery County citizens were recognized for areas of excellence in academics. Mrs. Chantae Hoilman was presented a plaque in recognition of her receiving the title of 2022-2023 Avery County School System Teacher of the Year, and will now move onto regional and state competitions for Teacher of the Year. Miss Brook Cheuvront was also recognized for receiving the Morehead Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where her undergraduate degree will be completely paid for. Two weeks from now, Cheuvront will head to the North Cascades Mountain Range of Washington State to mountaineer with other scholarship recipients as part of an enrichment experience.
The Board proceeded with their discussion agenda, in which they approved several field trips for Avery County School clubs and athletics, approved the dates for work days, institute days, and professional development days for the upcoming school year, and approved the revisions on policies for 2nd Reading. The board also approved the AIG plan, presented by Ms. Casey Johnson, the CTE Plan presented by Mr. Ellis Ayers, and reappointed Ms. Edwina Sluder to the Mayland Community College Board. 3 vehicles were approved to surplus, one school bus and two maintenance trucks, and approved Cisco Charlotte as the supplier for child nutrition in 2022-2023.
The Board was presented with action of assisting to provide a 2:1 supply of needed School Resource Officers, thanks to County Manager Phillip Barrier, as well as a budget amendment, and action to approve the Interim Budget Resolution by Mr. Stephen Holland, all of which were approved.
To end the meeting, the board celebrated the membership of Jane Bumgarner, who attended this meeting as her last before ___’s swearing in.
“She has been very active [within the school system], and I love her questions and inquiries and her participation…” said Dr. Brigman. “It’s been a pleasure,” followed Chairman John Greene. “She’s taught me things that I didn’t know I didn’t know!”
The board also recognized Ms. Ruth Shirley, who presented the board with her resignation as __ in order to serve the school system as a bus driver. Shirley read from a formal, but very personal letter expressing her want and need to serve the children of Avery County in a much more interactive way. “On a daily basis as a board member, I never felt that I was doing enough for the kids in the schools the past two years,” Shirley read. “We can make policy, but the actual work occurs each day in our schools. I’ve always believed the difference in a child's life is made through relationships… you can’t have those relationships as a board member… Over the last two years I’ve observed firsthand the struggles [of hiring and keeping] drivers. But, more than anything I was humbled by the way that bus drivers rallied and held our schools together during the pandemic. They were our link to students in the spring of 2020”
Shirley expressed her gratitude and admiration for each board member, and her experience on the board as a whole. She urged that she needed to be around the kids daily in order to make a difference, and the board encouraged and supported her. “[Ruth] loves kids,” Greene continued. “Not just in word, but in deed. Most of us will never know what all she’s done for children, children that dont have and children that do have…” The Board presented Shirley with a plaque to recognize her service on the board.
To finish the meeting, the board approved other items from the consent agenda, such as student transfer requests, employment, contracts, resignations and retirements, and Bumgarner presented a motion for the Superintendent and the H.R. Director to present a salary scale for the central office administrators to the board for approval.
With several causes to celebrate, the board provided cake and catered dinner to the attendees.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday July 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.