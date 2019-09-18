NEWLAND — The Avery County A&H Fair saw a record breaking fair this year. Alongside the rides and games, there was an array of ribbons and award handed out to community members. The following is a compiled list of just a few of the many individuals who walked away with a prize. 

Obstacle Course Winners: Rhonda Arnold (Female) and Ryan Richardson (Male).

Junior Country Ninja, 8 and younger: Caitlyn Oaks

Junior Country Ninja, 9 and older: Annslee Arnold

Farm and Home, Best of Show: Willadean Carpenter

Quilt: Terri Smith

Photography: David Johnson

Fairest of the Fair: Wee Miss—Abigail Arnett; Tiny Miss—Emma Sheppard; Little Miss—Sophie Colinger; Junior Miss—Abby Rose and Mister—Carson Alton.

Pumpkin: Gracie Vance

Painting, First Place: Lily Dearman (12th grade)

Painting, Second Place: Blake Estep (11th grade)

Poultry Show

Grand Champion: Knox Young, age 7

Second place: Chloe “Addie” Oaks, age 11

Third place: Avery Arnold, age 8

4-H Chick to Chicken Project Show

Grand Champion: Chloe “Addie” Oaks, age 11

Second place: Sypris Dark, age 10

Third place: Annslee Arnold, age 9

Dairy Goat Show

Grand Champion: June Young, age 6

Second place: Branson Young, age 5

High Country Goat Show

Grand Champion: Sypris Dark, age 10

Horse Halter Show

Grand Champion: Avery Arnold, age 8, with Shetland Pony “Walker"

Reserve Champion: Kella Clark, age 13, with miniature horse "Sugar Baby"

First place: Hannah Townsend, age 8, with Palomino “Junior"

Second place: Amy LaFave, age 12, with Norwegian Fjord “ViVi"

Third place: Annslee Arnold, age 9, with Paint Pony “Ranger"

Dairy Calf Show

First place: Jay English, age 14, with Holstein heifer calf

Second place: Mollie Shell, age 16, with Holstein heifer calf

Dairy Yearling Show

First place: Avery Arnold, age 8, with Jersey heifer “Callie"

Second place: Annslee Arnold, age 9, with Jersey steer “Wilson"

Third place: Cora Lee Hollifield, age 14, with Jersey heifer “Hallie"

Dairy Cow Show

First place: Chloe “Addie” Oaks, age 11, with Jersey cow “Daisy"

Second place: Caitlin Oaks, age 8, with Jersey cow “Valentino"

Beef Cattle Show

First place: Annslee Arnold, age 9, with Jersey steer “Wilson”

Second place: Alexis Haffner, age 15, with Highlander bull “Bonus"

Supreme Showmanship

Grand Champion: Avery Arnold, age 8, with Jersey heifer “Callie”

Reserve Champion: Chloe “Addie” Oaks, age 11, with Jersey cow “Daisy"

For a full list of winners, call the Avery County Extension Office at (828) 733-8270.

