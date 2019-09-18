NEWLAND — The Avery County A&H Fair saw a record breaking fair this year. Alongside the rides and games, there was an array of ribbons and award handed out to community members. The following is a compiled list of just a few of the many individuals who walked away with a prize.
Obstacle Course Winners: Rhonda Arnold (Female) and Ryan Richardson (Male).
Junior Country Ninja, 8 and younger: Caitlyn Oaks
Junior Country Ninja, 9 and older: Annslee Arnold
Farm and Home, Best of Show: Willadean Carpenter
Quilt: Terri Smith
Photography: David Johnson
Fairest of the Fair: Wee Miss—Abigail Arnett; Tiny Miss—Emma Sheppard; Little Miss—Sophie Colinger; Junior Miss—Abby Rose and Mister—Carson Alton.
Pumpkin: Gracie Vance
Painting, First Place: Lily Dearman (12th grade)
Painting, Second Place: Blake Estep (11th grade)
Poultry Show
Grand Champion: Knox Young, age 7
Second place: Chloe “Addie” Oaks, age 11
Third place: Avery Arnold, age 8
4-H Chick to Chicken Project Show
Grand Champion: Chloe “Addie” Oaks, age 11
Second place: Sypris Dark, age 10
Third place: Annslee Arnold, age 9
Dairy Goat Show
Grand Champion: June Young, age 6
Second place: Branson Young, age 5
High Country Goat Show
Grand Champion: Sypris Dark, age 10
Horse Halter Show
Grand Champion: Avery Arnold, age 8, with Shetland Pony “Walker"
Reserve Champion: Kella Clark, age 13, with miniature horse "Sugar Baby"
First place: Hannah Townsend, age 8, with Palomino “Junior"
Second place: Amy LaFave, age 12, with Norwegian Fjord “ViVi"
Third place: Annslee Arnold, age 9, with Paint Pony “Ranger"
Dairy Calf Show
First place: Jay English, age 14, with Holstein heifer calf
Second place: Mollie Shell, age 16, with Holstein heifer calf
Dairy Yearling Show
First place: Avery Arnold, age 8, with Jersey heifer “Callie"
Second place: Annslee Arnold, age 9, with Jersey steer “Wilson"
Third place: Cora Lee Hollifield, age 14, with Jersey heifer “Hallie"
Dairy Cow Show
First place: Chloe “Addie” Oaks, age 11, with Jersey cow “Daisy"
Second place: Caitlin Oaks, age 8, with Jersey cow “Valentino"
Beef Cattle Show
First place: Annslee Arnold, age 9, with Jersey steer “Wilson”
Second place: Alexis Haffner, age 15, with Highlander bull “Bonus"
Supreme Showmanship
Grand Champion: Avery Arnold, age 8, with Jersey heifer “Callie”
Reserve Champion: Chloe “Addie” Oaks, age 11, with Jersey cow “Daisy"
For a full list of winners, call the Avery County Extension Office at (828) 733-8270.
