Newland
Avery County Museum
Avery County Museum, Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose are open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Avery A&H Fair
Wednesday to Saturday, Sept. 7 to 10
Fair begins at 4:30 p.m. weekdays and at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Avery Community Building (661 Vale Road, Newland).
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
Meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Newland Christian Church.
Woodard and Brewer
October 1 at The Pineola (concert from 7 to 10 p.m.)
Shelby Rae Moore Band
Concert from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Linville Falls Winery
Elk Park
Keith Plott in Concert
October 23 at Open Door Baptist Church (11 a.m.)
Beech Mountain
Beech Mountain History Museum
Open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Extended hours during Autumn at Oz will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the last three weekends in September
Autumn at Oz
Sept. 9 to 11, 16 to 18 and 23 to 25. General admission tickets are $55 and children 2 and younger get in free.
Banner Elk
Adam Musick at Banner Elk Cafe & Tavern
Rock and soul concert Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.
Ensemble Stage’s “Zaglada”
Sept. 9 to 17 at the Historic Banner Elk School
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery
Open throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Historic Banner Elk School.
Bluegrass & Old-Time Community Jam
Family friendly jam session hosted by Avery County JAM. Begins at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 and Oct. 17 at the Historic Banner Elk School
Abby Bryant & The Echoes
Concert at The Lodges at Eagles Nest on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
45th annual Woolly Worm Festival
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, in downtown Banner Elk, beginning at 9 a.m.
Linville
Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight
After-dark tour and bonfire beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Grandfather Mountain. Registration is open and tickets start at $34. Click to www.grandfather.com for tickets or more information.
Fall Color Ramble
Short, guided hikes that showcase Grandfather Mountain’s fall colors. Begins at 2 p.m. each day from Oct. 1 to 10.
Sugar Mountain Oktoberfest
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9 at Sugar Mountain Resort. Admission, parking and shuttle services are free.
Bike Park & Scenic Chairlift Rides
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 through 16
Spruce Pine The Orchard at Altapass
Live music from Asheville Junction beginning at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24. Admission is free
Pine BBQ & Bluegrass Festival
Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Riverside Park
Spruce Pine Potters Market
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9 at Cross Street Building
