ALTAPASS
The Orchard at Altapass
Aug. 21: Music Jam
Aug. 22: Randy Flack
Aug. 23: Utah Green
Aug. 24: Amantha Mill/BearWallow
Aug. 25: Smokey Joe and the South Toe Syndicate/Terry McKinney
Aug. 28: Music Jam
Aug. 29: Jack Vaughn
Aug. 30: Tom Sparks and Terry McKinney
Aug. 31: The Grass Catchers/South Bound
BANNER ELK
Concerts in the Park at Tate-Evans Town Park
Aug. 22: Jocassee
Aug. 29: Rain date
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Open Mic every Thursday ( 7 to 10 p.m.)
Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)
Aug. 24: Thirty Ought Six
Aug. 31: The CollectiveOct. 26: Thirty Ought Six
Elevations Tavern & Grill
Aug. 23: Jass Night with Joe Hasty Duo
Aug. 24: Man of 1,000 Voices, George Raab
Aug. 30 and 31: Piano Man Matt HemondSept. 6: JD Brothers
Sept. 7: Broken Angel
Sept. 13 and 14: Piano Man Matt Hemond
Sept. 20: Jass Night with Joe Hasty Duo
Sept. 21: Man of 1,000 Voices George Raab
Sept. 27 and 28: Piano Man Matt Hemond
Fred and Larry’s
Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)
Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)
Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery
Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)
Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)
Sept. 5: Sound Traveler
Historic Banner Elk School
Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.
Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.
Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)
BE Artists Gallery
Third Thursday Socials: Tony Bua & Karen Dingo (Aug. 22 to Sept. 19)
The Art Cellar Gallery
Through Sept. 7: Noyes Capehart
BEECH MOUNTAIN
Summer Concert Series
Aug. 24: moe. + The Mantras
5506’ Skybar
Aug. 31: Brad Heller and the Fustics
CROSSNORE
Crossnore Meeting House
First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam
LINVILLE
Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital Gallery
August Exhibit “From the Mountaintop: The Edgar Tufts Story”
Old Hampton Store and Barbeque
Aug. 22: Depot Street
Aug. 29: Handlebar Betty
Aug. 31: Momma Molasses TrioSept. 7: Alexa Rose
LINVILLE FALLS
Linville Falls Winery
Aug. 24: The Broken Angels
Aug. 25: Smokin’ Joe Band
Aug. 31: Jukebox BoysSept. 1: Shelby Rae Moore
Sept. 7: Typical Mountain Boys
Sept. 8: Wayne Taylor
Sept. 14: Albi and the Lifters
Sept. 15: The Harris Brothers
Sept. 21: Bluegrass Blend
Sept. 22: Shelby Rae Moore
Sept. 29: The Lucky Strikes
Oct. 5: TBA
Oct. 6: Typical Mountain Boys
Oct. 12: The Cahoots
Oct. 13: The Harris Brothers
Oct. 19: The Jukebox Boys
NEWLAND
Carolina Barbeque Concerts on the Patio
Aug. 23: Bear Wallow
Aug. 30: The Dollar Brothers
Sept. 6: Gary Trivette
Sept. 7: Sound Traveler
Avery County Motor Club Car Show on the Square
Last Friday of each month: Aug. 30, Sept. 27 and Oct. 31
ROAN MOUNTAIN
The Station at 19E
Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)
Aug. 24: Duo Ragged Sally
Sept. 6: Smokin Joe Randolph
Sept. 7: Thirty Ought Six
Sept. 14: Preston Benfield and Company
SUGAR MOUNTAIN
Sugar Mtn. Golf & Tennis Clubhouse Deck
Each Wednesday — Grillin’ & Chillin’ Concert and Dinner Series (5:30 to 9 p.m.)
Aug. 21: Typical Mtn. Boys
Aug. 28: The Collective
Sept. 5: Rockabillys
