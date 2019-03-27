BANNER ELK
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Open Mic every Thursday ( 7 to 10 p.m.)
Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)
March 30: Shelby Rae Moore
Fred and Larry’s
Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)
Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)
Banner Elk Cafe and Tavern
Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)
Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)
Historic Banner Elk School
Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (second Saturday of each month) is held at the Historic Banner Elk School from noon to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.
Bluegrass Music Jam (third Monday of each month) held at the Historic Banner Elk School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762.
Some instruments are available.
April 13: Easter Eggstravaganza! Easter Kids Celebration. Meet the Easter Bunny, arts and crafts activities and more at the Cultural Arts Center in Historic Banner Elk School starting at 10 a.m., followed by a townwide Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m.
CROSSNORE
Crossnore Meeting House
First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam
NEWLAND
Carolina Barbeque Concerts on the Patio
June 7: The Rockabillys
June 14: The Dollar Brothers
June 21: Bear Wallow
June 28: Sure Fire
July 5: Doug Graff and Distant Gold
July 12: The Rockabillys
July 26: The Smokin’ Joe Randolf Band
Aug. 2: Doug Gragg and Distant Gold
Aug. 9: Skyland Ministries Group
Aug. 16: Sure Fire
Aug. 23: Bear Wallow
Aug. 30: The Dollar Brothers
Sept. 6: Gary Trivette
BEECH MOUNTAIN
Beech Mountain 2019 Music
June 1: Virginia Ground
LINVILLE
Old Hampton Store Concert Series
Closed for the Month of March
Dickson Gallery at Cannon Memorial Hospital
Sharon Glatthorn’s “Creative Photos Plus” (through April 1)
ROAN MOUNTAIN
The Station at 19E
Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)
March 29: Ragged Sally
March 30: Run Down Boot
April 12: Fiddling Leona and JP Mathes II
April 13 and 14: Inaugural Ramp Festival
April 13: Roan Crows, The Mountain Rose Band
April 20: Hearts Gone South
May 4: Hiker Palooza
June 7: Acoustic Dose
