BANNER ELK

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Open Mic every Thursday ( 7 to 10 p.m.)

Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)

March 30: Shelby Rae Moore

Fred and Larry’s

Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)

Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)

Banner Elk Cafe and Tavern

Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)

Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)

Historic Banner Elk School

Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (second Saturday of each month) is held at the Historic Banner Elk School from noon to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.

Bluegrass Music Jam (third Monday of each month) held at the Historic Banner Elk School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762.

Some instruments are available.

April 13: Easter Eggstravaganza! Easter Kids Celebration. Meet the Easter Bunny, arts and crafts activities and more at the Cultural Arts Center in Historic Banner Elk School starting at 10 a.m., followed by a townwide Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m.

CROSSNORE

Crossnore Meeting House

First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam

NEWLAND

Carolina Barbeque Concerts on the Patio

June 7: The Rockabillys

June 14: The Dollar Brothers

June 21: Bear Wallow

June 28: Sure Fire

July 5: Doug Graff and Distant Gold

July 12: The Rockabillys

July 26: The Smokin’ Joe Randolf Band

Aug. 2: Doug Gragg and Distant Gold

Aug. 9: Skyland Ministries Group

Aug. 16: Sure Fire

Aug. 23: Bear Wallow

Aug. 30: The Dollar Brothers

Sept. 6: Gary Trivette

BEECH MOUNTAIN

Beech Mountain 2019 Music

June 1: Virginia Ground

LINVILLE

Old Hampton Store Concert Series

Closed for the Month of March

Dickson Gallery at Cannon Memorial Hospital

Sharon Glatthorn’s “Creative Photos Plus” (through April 1)

ROAN MOUNTAIN

The Station at 19E

Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)

March 29: Ragged Sally

March 30: Run Down Boot

April 12: Fiddling Leona and JP Mathes II

April 13 and 14: Inaugural Ramp Festival

April 13: Roan Crows, The Mountain Rose Band

April 20: Hearts Gone South

May 4: Hiker Palooza

June 7: Acoustic Dose

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.