Newland
Mortimer Hotel String Band
Begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at The Pineola
Pre-season Christmas Tree Tagging at Jonas Ridge Tree Farm
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 22-23, pick the perfect tree to tag and reserve to pick up during the regular season. Cash or check deposit is required.
Town of Newland’s Treat Street
From 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. An individual and group costume contest will start at 6 p.m. at the Newland Town Hall
Beech Mountain
Fall Color Tree ID Hikes
Beginning at 10 a.m. every Friday in October at the Buckeye Recreation Center
Haunted Pickleball Tournament
4th annual Halloween pickleball tournament at Buckeye Recreation Center from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Costumes are encouraged and registration is $5 per person.
Haunted Harvest at Buckeye Recreation Center
Halloween festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
Halloween Trivia Night and Costume Contest
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at Buckeye Recreation Center
Banner Elk
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Lees-McRae
Screening of “Selena” with authentic Latin American cuisine from Las Nubes Latin Store and Taqueria at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Evans Auditorium
Ensemble Stage presents “Hitchcock Radio Hour”
Two spooky stories told as staged radio plays at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, at Hahn Auditorium at The Historic Banner Elk School
Spookley’s Trick-or-Treat Tours
Trick-or-treat mini-tours of Apple Hill Farm. Tour spots are available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30. Reservations are required and tickets are $17 for trick-or-treaters, $3 for infants and $15 for everyone else.
Trunk or Treat
From 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Historic Banner Elk School
Elk Park
Halloween in the Park
5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Will include food trucks, vendors, holiday-themed activities and more.
Linville
Halloween Costume Party with The Preston Benfield Band
Family friendly costume party with a costume contest and live music from The Preston Benfield band starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Old Hampton Store and Barbecue
Beary Scary Halloween at Grandfather Mountain
Trick-or-treating through the animal habitats and special enrichment demonstrations at Grandfather Mountain from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Children in costume will be admitted at half price.
Seven Devils
Spooky Trunk or Treat
Trunk-or-treating for children 16 and under from 4 to 6 p.m. at Seven Devils Community Center on Friday, Oct. 28
Roan Mountain
Fall Festival
From 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Roan Mountain Community Park Pavilion
The Twang Bangers Halloween Bash
Concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Station at 19E
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.