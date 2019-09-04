ALTAPASS

The Orchard at Altapass

Sept. 4: Open mic/Music Jam

Sept. 5: Sound Traveler

Sept. 6: Debbie Young

Sept. 7: The Dollar Brothers/Bear Wallow/Graham and Mckinney

Sept. 8: Slight Departure/Tru Blu

Sept. 11: Music Jam

Sept. 12: Jack Vaughn

Sept. 13: Terry McKinney

Sept. 14: True Grass/Crossfire

Sept. 15: Harlan County Grass/Jerry, Mike and Bill

Sept 16: Music Jam

Sept. 19: Randy Flack and “Everything But Country”/Terry McKinney and Tom SparksSept. 20: Utah Green

Sept. 21: Town and Country/Jonah Riddle and Carolina Express

Sept. 22: Randy Flack/RockABillys

Sept. 25: Music Jam

Sept. 26: Randy Flack

Sept. 27: Sam McKinney

Sept. 28: The Grass Catchers/Tom Sparks and friends

Sept. 29: Terry McKinney/Amantha Mill

BANNER ELK

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Open Mic every Thursday ( 7 to 10 p.m.)

Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)

Oct. 26: Thirty Ought SixElevations Tavern & Grill

Sept. 6: JD Brothers

Sept. 7: Broken Angel

Sept. 13 and 14: Piano Man Matt Hemond

Sept. 20: Jazz Night with Joe Hasty Duo

Sept. 21: Man of 1,000 Voices George Raab

Sept. 27 and 28: Piano Man Matt HemondFred and Larry’s

Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)

Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)

Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery

Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)

Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)

Sept. 5: Sound Traveler

Historic Banner Elk School

Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.)

Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.

Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)

Oct. 19 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Oct. 20 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Banner Elk Woolly Worm FestivalBE Artists Gallery

Third Thursday Socials: Tony Bua & Karen Dingo (Through Sept. 19)The Art Cellar Gallery

Through Sept. 7: Noyes Capehart

BEECH MOUNTAIN

5506’ Skybar

Oct. 12: Virginia Ground

CROSSNORE

Crossnore Meeting House

First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam (Sept. 6: Hot dog roast at 6 p.m., Jam begins at 7 p.m.)

LINVILLE

Old Hampton Store and Barbeque

Sept. 7: Alexa Rose/ Harris Brothers

Sept. 28: Smokin’ Joe

LINVILLE FALLS

Linville Falls Winery

Sept. 7: Typical Mountain Boys

Sept. 8: Wayne Taylor

Sept. 14: Albi and the Lifters

Sept. 15: The Harris Brothers

Sept. 21: Bluegrass Blend

Sept. 22: Shelby Rae Moore

Sept. 29: The Lucky Strikes

Oct. 5: TBA

Oct. 6: Typical Mountain Boys

Oct. 12: The Cahoots

Oct. 13: The Harris Brothers

Oct. 19: The Jukebox Boys

NEWLAND

Carolina Barbeque Concerts on the Patio

Sept. 6: Gary Trivette

Sept. 7: Sound Traveler

Avery County Motor Club Car Show on the Square

Last Friday of each month: Sept. 27 and Oct. 31

Heritage Park

Sept. 4 to 7: Avery County A&H Fair (Gates open 5 p.m. on Wednesday; 3 p.m. on Thursday (carload special day); 5 p.m. on Friday; and 11 a.m. on Saturday)

ROAN MOUNTAIN

The Station at 19E

Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)

Sept. 6: Smokin Joe Randolph

Sept. 7: Thirty Ought Six

Sept. 14: Preston Benfield and Company

SUGAR MOUNTAIN

Sugar Mtn. Golf & Tennis Clubhouse Deck

Each Wednesday — Grillin’ & Chillin’ Concert and Dinner Series (5:30 to 9 p.m.)

Sept. 5: Rockabillys

