ALTAPASS
The Orchard at Altapass
Oct. 16: Music Jam
Oct. 17: Reel Time Lucy
Oct. 18: Tom Sparks and Friends
Oct. 19: Town and Country/Bear Wallow
Oct. 20: Jerry Pierce/Rewind
Oct. 23: Open Mic
Oct. 24: Randy Flack
Oct. 25: Sam McKinney
Oct. 26: Amantha Mill/Typical Mountain Boys
Oct. 27: Terry McKinney/The Grass Catchers
Oct. 30: Open mic
Nov. 2: Randy Flack/The Butterbeans
Nov. 3: Roan Mountain Moonshiners/Sam McKinney
BANNER ELK
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Open Mic every Thursday (7 to 10 p.m.)
Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)
Oct. 26: Thirty Ought Six
Fred and Larry’s
Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)
Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)
Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery
Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)
Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)
Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe
Historic Banner Elk School
Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.)
Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.
Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available).
BE Artists Gallery
Bua is well known for his beautiful wood carvings of birds. You’ll find more than 10 species of hand-carved, hand-painted birds, including owls, hawks, songbirds, shorebirds and waterfowl.
Jewelry artist Dingo’s popular pieces begin with a flat sheet of metal or wire; she then uses a torch, hammers and hand tools to form metal into miniature pieces of wearable art. In addition to metal-smithing, she enjoys making lampwork beads from molten glass and fusing glass.
The Art Cellar Gallery
Nov. 29 and 30: Pottery Showcase Tim Turner
Dec. 14: Hoilday Open Home
CROSSNORE
Crossnore Meeting House
First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam
LINVILLE
Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery
October: Photographer Mike Lacey: “My search for the Wiley and Illusive North American Landscape” and “Lines, Trusses, and Buildings...oh my”
Old Hampton Store and Barbeque
Oct. 17: The Collective
Oct. 19: Smokin’ Joe Band feat. Hope Harvey
Oct. 26: The Little Stony Nighthawks
Oct. 31: Spooky Serenade with Momma Molasses
LINVILLE FALLS
Linville Falls Winery
Oct. 19: The Jukebox Boys
Oct. 20: Shelby Rae Moore Band
Oct. 26: Sons of the South
Oct. 27: Clay Lunsford
NEWLAND
Carolina Barbeque Concerts on the Patio
Oct. 18: Bandwagon Fallacy
Oct. 25: The CollectiveAvery County Motor Club Car Show on the Square
Last Friday of each month: Oct. 31
Newland Trunk or Treat: Oct. 31 (5 to 9 p.m.)
ROAN MOUNTAIN
The Station at 19E
Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)
Oct. 19: Rick Savasten Band
Nov. 9: Hearts Gone South
SUGAR MOUNTAIN
Sugar Mtn. Golf & Tennis Clubhouse Deck
Each Wednesday — Grillin’ & Chillin’ Concert and Dinner Series (5:30 to 9 p.m.)
SPRUCE PINE
John & Robyn Horne Gallery
Through Nov. 17: Japanese Techniques in contemporary metal arts
Focus Gallery
Shane Fero and Deb Stoner
Through Nov. 17: Like Hummingbirds to Nectar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.