BANNER ELK

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

Texas Hold’em Monday (6 to 10 p.m.)

Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Open Mic every Thursday (7 to 10 p.m.)

Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)

Fred and Larry’s

Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)

Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)

Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery

Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)

Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe

Friday and Saturday live music (6 to 10 p.m.)

Historic Banner Elk School

Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.)

Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.

Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)

BOONE

Boone Shag Club

Note: The club follows Watauga school cancellations to determine weather cancellations

April 10: Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, located at 108 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock (7:30 to 9:30 p.m.) Cover is $3 for members, $5 for guests and students are admitted for free. Step lessons begin at 7 p.m. April 24: Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, located at 108 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock (7:30 to 9:30 p.m.) Cover is $3 for members, $5 for guests and students are admitted for free. Step lessons begin at 7 p.m. For the latest happenings and information about Boone Shag Club, click to www.BooneShagClub.com.

CROSSNORE

Crossnore Meeting House

First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam

LINVILLE

Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery

March and April: Employee art submissions

Linville Falls Winery

April 25: Wine for a Reason

ROAN MOUNTAIN

The Station at 19E

Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)

March 21: The Twang Bangers/Jesse Lewis

March 28: Donny Cordell and The Avery County Travelers

April 18: Mountain Rose

SUGAR MOUNTAIN

Sugar Ski and Country Club

Saturday music (4 to 6 p.m.)

June 6: The Reggie Sullivan Band

June 13: Virginia Ground/ Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and The Steeldrivers

June 20: Jose Perryman

June 27: Prettier Than Matt

July 4: A Johnny Cash Tribute

July 11: City Lights

July 18: If Birds Could Fly

July 25: The Honey Badgers

