ALTAPASS
The Orchard at Altapass
July 31: Music Jam
Aug. 1: Jack Vaughn
Aug. 2: Debbie Young
Aug. 3: The Dollar Brothers/Rewind
Aug. 4: Tru Blu
Aug. 7: Music Jam
Aug. 8: Sam McKinney
Aug. 9: Sound Traveler
Aug. 10: The Butterbeans/ Crossfire
Aug. 11: Harlan County Grass/Sparks and Friends
Aug. 14: Music Jam
Aug, 15: Reel Time Lucy/A Tale of Two Charlies
Aug. 16: Johnny Ellis
Aug. 17: Town and Country/The Neighbors
Aug. 18: Sound Traveler/Never To Late
Aug. 21: Music Jam
Aug. 22: Randy Flack
Aug. 23: Utah Green
Aug. 24: Amantha Mill/BearWallow
Aug. 25: Smokey Joe and the South Toe Syndicate/Terry McKinney
Aug. 28: Music Jam
Aug. 29: Jack Vaughn
Aug. 30: Tom Sparks and Terry McKinney
Aug. 31: The Grass Catchers/South Bound
BANNER ELK
Concerts in the Park at Tate-Evans Town Park
Aug. 1: Split Shot
Aug. 8: The Collective
Aug. 15: The Starlighters with The Gumbo GangAug. 22: Jocassee
Aug. 29: Rain date
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Open Mic every Thursday ( 7 to 10 p.m.)
Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)
Aug. 24: Thirty Ought Six
Aug. 31: The Collective
Oct. 26: Thirty Ought SixElevations Tavern & Grill
Aug. 2 and 3: Piano Man Matt Hemond
Aug. 4: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Trio
Aug. 9: Jazz Night Joe Hasty Duo
Aug. 10: Broken Angel
Aug. 16 and 17: Piano Man Matt Hemond
Aug. 18: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Trio
Aug. 23: Jass Night with Joe Hasty Duo
Aug. 24: Man of 1,000 Voices, George Raab
Aug. 30 and 31: Piano Man Matt Hemond
Sept. 6: JD Brothers
Sept. 7: Broken Angel
Sept. 13 and 14: Piano Man Matt Hemond
Sept. 20: Jass Night with Joe Hasty Duo
Sept. 21: Man of 1,000 Voices George Raab
Sept. 27 and 28: Piano Man Matt Hemond
Fred and Larry’s
Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)
Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)
Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery
Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)
Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)
Aug. 16: Sound Traveler
Sept. 5: Sound Traveler
Historic Banner Elk School
Aug. 9 to 11: Fine Art and Master Craft Festival (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday)
Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.
Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.
Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)
BE Artists Gallery
Third Thursday Socials with David Schroeder (potter) and Peg Schroeder (textile artist); Aug. 15: Joseph Bua
The Art Cellar Gallery
Through Aug. 10: “From the Earth” (Ben Owen III)
Hayes Auditorium (LMC)
Aug. 17: Neil Diamond tribute artist Connor Lorre will be in concert at Hayes Auditorium at Lees-McRae College. All proceeds will benefit Step Up for Yellow Mountain. Cost is $20/ticket, and tickets are available at Yellow Mountain Enterprises and Yellow Mountain Treasure Box Thrift Store.BEECH MOUNTAIN
Summer Concert Series
Aug. 24: moe. + The Mantras
5506’ Skybar
Aug. 31: Brad Heller and the Fustics
CROSSNORE
Crossnore Meeting House
First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam
LINVILLE
Dickson Gallery at Cannon Memorial Hospital
Through July: Anne Hawes, portraits in pastel, and husband Steve Hawes, photographer
Old Hampton Store and Barbeque
July 31: Randy Gambill
Aug. 17: Danny Platt Solo
Aug. 22: Depot Street
Aug. 29: Handlebar Betty
Aug. 31: Momma Molasses Trio
Sept. 7: Alexa Rose
LINVILLE FALLS
Linville Falls Winery
Aug. 3: Bluegrass Blend
Aug. 4: The Harris Brothers
Aug. 10: Wayne Taylor
Aug. 11: Shelby Rae Moore
Aug. 17: Honey Bee Festival/Bear WallowAug. 18: Cahoots
Aug. 24: The Broken Angels
Aug. 25: Smokin’ Joe Band
Aug. 31: Jukebox Boys
Sept. 1: Shelby Rae Moore
Sept. 7: Typical Mountain Boys
Sept. 8: Wayne Taylor
NEWLAND
Carolina Barbeque Concerts on the Patio
Aug. 2: Doug Gragg and Distant Gold
Aug. 9: Skyland Ministries Group
CAug. 16: Sure Fire
Aug. 23: Bear Wallow
Aug. 30: The Dollar Brothers
Sept. 6: Gary Trivette
Sept. 7: Sound Traveler
Avery County Motor Club Car Show on the Square
Last Friday of each month: Aug. 30, Sept. 27 and Oct. 31
ROAN MOUNTAIN
The Station at 19E
Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)
Aug. 9: If Birds Could Fly
SUGAR MOUNTAIN
Sugar Mtn. Golf & Tennis Clubhouse Deck
Each Wednesday — Grillin’ & Chillin’ Concert and Dinner Series (5:30 to 9 p.m.)
Aug. 7: Foscoe Four
Aug. 14: Smokin Joe Band
