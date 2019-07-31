ALTAPASS

The Orchard at Altapass

July 31: Music Jam

Aug. 1: Jack Vaughn

Aug. 2: Debbie Young

Aug. 3: The Dollar Brothers/Rewind

Aug. 4: Tru Blu

Aug. 7: Music Jam

Aug. 8: Sam McKinney

Aug. 9: Sound Traveler

Aug. 10: The Butterbeans/ Crossfire

Aug. 11: Harlan County Grass/Sparks and Friends

Aug. 14: Music Jam

Aug, 15: Reel Time Lucy/A Tale of Two Charlies

Aug. 16: Johnny Ellis

Aug. 17: Town and Country/The Neighbors

Aug. 18: Sound Traveler/Never To Late

Aug. 21: Music Jam

Aug. 22: Randy Flack

Aug. 23: Utah Green

Aug. 24: Amantha Mill/BearWallow

Aug. 25: Smokey Joe and the South Toe Syndicate/Terry McKinney

Aug. 28: Music Jam

Aug. 29: Jack Vaughn

Aug. 30: Tom Sparks and Terry McKinney

Aug. 31: The Grass Catchers/South Bound

BANNER ELK

Concerts in the Park at Tate-Evans Town Park

Aug. 1: Split Shot

Aug. 8: The Collective

Aug. 15: The Starlighters with The Gumbo GangAug. 22: Jocassee

Aug. 29: Rain date

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Open Mic every Thursday ( 7 to 10 p.m.)

Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)

Aug. 24: Thirty Ought Six

Aug. 31: The Collective

Oct. 26: Thirty Ought SixElevations Tavern & Grill

Aug. 2 and 3: Piano Man Matt Hemond

Aug. 4: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Trio

Aug. 9: Jazz Night Joe Hasty Duo

Aug. 10: Broken Angel

Aug. 16 and 17: Piano Man Matt Hemond

Aug. 18: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Trio

Aug. 23: Jass Night with Joe Hasty Duo

Aug. 24: Man of 1,000 Voices, George Raab

Aug. 30 and 31: Piano Man Matt Hemond

Sept. 6: JD Brothers

Sept. 7: Broken Angel

Sept. 13 and 14: Piano Man Matt Hemond

Sept. 20: Jass Night with Joe Hasty Duo

Sept. 21: Man of 1,000 Voices George Raab

Sept. 27 and 28: Piano Man Matt Hemond

Fred and Larry’s

Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)

Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)

Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery

Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)

Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)

Aug. 16: Sound Traveler

Sept. 5: Sound Traveler

Historic Banner Elk School

Aug. 9 to 11: Fine Art and Master Craft Festival (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday)

Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.

Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)

BE Artists Gallery

Third Thursday Socials with David Schroeder (potter) and Peg Schroeder (textile artist); Aug. 15: Joseph Bua

The Art Cellar Gallery

Through Aug. 10: “From the Earth” (Ben Owen III)

Hayes Auditorium (LMC)

Aug. 17: Neil Diamond tribute artist Connor Lorre will be in concert at Hayes Auditorium at Lees-McRae College. All proceeds will benefit Step Up for Yellow Mountain. Cost is $20/ticket, and tickets are available at Yellow Mountain Enterprises and Yellow Mountain Treasure Box Thrift Store.BEECH MOUNTAIN

Summer Concert Series

Aug. 24: moe. + The Mantras

5506’ Skybar

Aug. 31: Brad Heller and the Fustics

CROSSNORE

Crossnore Meeting House

First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam

LINVILLE

Dickson Gallery at Cannon Memorial Hospital

Through July: Anne Hawes, portraits in pastel, and husband Steve Hawes, photographer

Old Hampton Store and Barbeque

July 31: Randy Gambill

Aug. 17: Danny Platt Solo

Aug. 22: Depot Street

Aug. 29: Handlebar Betty

Aug. 31: Momma Molasses Trio

Sept. 7: Alexa Rose

LINVILLE FALLS

Linville Falls Winery

Aug. 3: Bluegrass Blend

Aug. 4: The Harris Brothers

Aug. 10: Wayne Taylor

Aug. 11: Shelby Rae Moore

Aug. 17: Honey Bee Festival/Bear WallowAug. 18: Cahoots

Aug. 24: The Broken Angels

Aug. 25: Smokin’ Joe Band

Aug. 31: Jukebox Boys

Sept. 1: Shelby Rae Moore

Sept. 7: Typical Mountain Boys

Sept. 8: Wayne Taylor

NEWLAND

Carolina Barbeque Concerts on the Patio

Aug. 2: Doug Gragg and Distant Gold

Aug. 9: Skyland Ministries Group

CAug. 16: Sure Fire

Aug. 23: Bear Wallow

Aug. 30: The Dollar Brothers

Sept. 6: Gary Trivette

Sept. 7: Sound Traveler

Avery County Motor Club Car Show on the Square

Last Friday of each month: Aug. 30, Sept. 27 and Oct. 31

ROAN MOUNTAIN

The Station at 19E

Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)

Aug. 9: If Birds Could Fly

SUGAR MOUNTAIN

Sugar Mtn. Golf & Tennis Clubhouse Deck

Each Wednesday — Grillin’ & Chillin’ Concert and Dinner Series (5:30 to 9 p.m.)

Aug. 7: Foscoe Four

Aug. 14: Smokin Joe Band

