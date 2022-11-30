Banner Elk
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
Christmas Tree Lighting
Lighting ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Corner on Main.
Ensemble Stage presents ‘A Banner Elk Christmas’
Holiday musical variety show at the Historic Banner Elk School showing on Friday, Dec. 2, Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for kids 16 and younger and $24 for everyone else.
A Small Town Christmas
A weekend full of holiday events around Banner Elk from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 2 to 4.
Reindeer Run 2022
Race at Tate-Evans Park beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration is free for children 4 and under, $15 for children 4 to 12 and $25 for ages 13 and up.
Christmas Parade
Starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. There is no registration and those participating will line up at 5 p.m. on College Drive on the Lees-McRae campus.
Beech Mountain
Christmas Parade
“A Very Beary Christmas Parade” will start at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. The route will begin at Beech Mountain Resort and end at White Wolf Lodge.
Crossnore
Miss Fraser Fir Pageant
Inaugural pageant at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Williams Academy. Women of all ages can participate and there is an entry fee of $25.
Crossnore Jam
The Crossnore Jam happens each first Friday of the month year round at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. Drop by for music and fun.
Crossnore DAR Cabin Open House
From 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The cabin has not been open to the public in many years, so Daughters of the American Revolution Crossnore Chapter invite everyone to come by for hot cider, cookies and old-time banjo and dulcimer music. The old log cabin is located on the Crossnore School campus and is the first building on the right, across the street from the Sloop Chapel.
Christmas Bonfire Sing
Marshmallow roasting, hot drinks, refreshments and Christmas carols led by Jessie Smith and hosted by the Crossnore Enhancement Committee at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. In case of inclement weather, it will take place inside instead. Everyone is invited.
Elk Park
Christmas Parade and Park celebration
Town of Elk Park will host its annual Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 (lineup at 4:30 p.m. at Deep South Co. Outfitters), with tree lighting and carols to follow at Winters Town Park. Park event will feature hot cocoa, bonfires, food trucks, Christmas carols, entertainment from “Elvis and Dolly,” an appearance by Santa Claus, and more!
Newland
Avery County Museum
Open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, along with the Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose.
Christmas Open House
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Avery County Museum and Linville Depot. There will be seasonally decorated rooms, Christmas readings and a special concert of Christmas music at 3 p.m. Refreshments will also be served in the Depot.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
Meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Newland Christian Church.
A-very Merry Small Town Christmas
From 3 to 8 p.m. at the Rock Gym and Newland Elementary School Gym on Saturday, Dec. 3. Enjoy inflatables, vendors, food trucks, visits with Santa and more.
Christmas Parade
Begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Floats will line up at the town square and end at Family Dollar.
A Hometown Christmas
Second annual variety holiday showcase of local artists at the Avery Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 10. Vendors will set up around noon and Avery County Cloggers, Avery JAM, Linville Land Harbor Community Band, Blue Ridge Performing Arts and more will perform later in the afternoon.
