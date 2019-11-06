BANNER ELK

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Open Mic every Thursday (7 to 10 p.m.)

Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)

Fred and Larry’s

Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)

Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)

Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery

Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)

Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)

Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe

Historic Banner Elk School

Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.

Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)

BE Artists Gallery

November featured artists: Barbara Aycock and Skip Sickler

Aycock works with fiber and fabric, as well as paste paper painting and book making. “A needle and thread feel quite comfortable in my hands as I stitch books and bags, small quilts, eco printing and dyeing, Shibori to dye and Sashiko to patch and mend,” Aycock said.

Sickler’s nature photography appears in many venues and galleries throughout western NC, and he is a frequent contributor to local publications. “Since my earliest remembrances, I have always sought solace in the outdoors,” Sickler said. “While immersed in the mountains, forests and streams of the Southern Appalachians I find myself more centered and more alive.”

The Art Cellar Gallery

Nov. 29 and 30: Pottery Showcase Tim Turner

Dec. 14: Holiday Open Home

CROSSNORE

Crossnore Meeting House

First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam

LINVILLE

Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery

October: Photographer Mike Lacey: “My search for the Wiley and Illusive North American Landscape” and “Lines, Trusses, and Buildings...oh my”

Old Hampton Store and Barbeque

Nov. 9: Johnson Brothers

NEWLAND

Carolina Barbeque Concerts

Nov. 8: The Collective

Nov. 15: Rock-A-Billies

Nov. 22: Bandwagon Fallacy

Nov. 29: David Wiseman

Dec. 6: David Wiseman

Dec. 13: Rock-A-Billies

Dec. 27: The Collective

ROAN MOUNTAIN

The Station at 19E

Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)

Nov. 9: Hearts Gone South

Nov. 16: Michael Cody

Nov. 23: Dimestore Cowboys

Nov. 30: Tennessee Champagne

Dec. 7: The Green Rumours

Dec. 14: Thirty Ought Six

SPRUCE PINE

John & Robyn Horne Gallery

Through Nov. 17: Japanese Techniques in contemporary metal arts.

Focus Gallery

Shane Fero and Deb Stoner

Through Nov. 17: Like Hummingbirds to Nectar

