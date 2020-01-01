BANNER ELK

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Open Mic every Thursday (7 to 10 p.m.)

Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Party (The Collective)

Fred and Larry’s

Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)

Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)

Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery

Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)

Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)

Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe

Historic Banner Elk School

Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.

Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)

BEECH MOUNTAINBeech Mountain Brewing Company

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Party with Dr. Bacon

Jan. 3: A Welcome Distraction

Jan. 4: Jos Vicars and the Quiver

Jan. 9: Purposeful Pints with FARM Cafe

Jan. 10: James Denton

Jan. 11: Winterfest Beer Festival

Jan. 16: Purposeful Pints with Williams YMCA

Jan. 17: The Jared Stout Duo

Jan. 18: Porch40

Jan. 24: Momma Molasses

Jan. 25: Urban Soil

Jan. 30: Purposeful Pints with Catalyst Sports

Jan. 31: Highbeams

Feb. 7: If Birds Could Fly

Feb. 13: Purposeful Pints with Blue Ridge Partnership for Children

Feb. 14: Josh Daniel and Nate Leath

Feb. 15: Winston Ramble

Feb. 20: Purposeful Pints with Avery County Special Olympics

Feb. 20 to 23: Retro ‘80s weekend

CROSSNORE

Crossnore Meeting House

First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam

LINVILLE

Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery

Photographer Sallie J. Woodring. Sally is a native of Banner Elk and loves to photographing scenes from the High Country of WNC and also the beauty of Eastern Tennessee.

Old Hampton Store and Barbeque

Jan. 3: Rick Cannon’s Chico and the Man/Smokin Joe Randolph

Jan. 4: Mortimer Hotel Band/The Collective

Jan. 10: Eric Chesson

Jan. 11: Joe Randolph Band/Typical Mountain Boys

Jan. 17: Rick Cannon’s Chico and the Man

Jan. 18: Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four/Don Hogan

Jan. 24: Don Hogan and Phil Shirley

Jan. 25: Pig Ankle Annie/Typical Mountain Boys

Jan. 31: Joe Randolph Eric Ellis Duo

Feb. 1: Handlebar Betty/Randy Gambill

Linville Falls Winery

Dec. 31: Shelby Rae Moore Band

NEWLAND

Carolina Barbeque Concerts

Every Friday- Open Mic Night (6 to 9 p.m.)

ROAN MOUNTAIN

The Station at 19E

Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)

Dec. 31: New Year’s Bash (Roan Crows)

Jan. 17: Jack Marion and The Pearl Snap Prophets

Feb. 29: Highway 26

SUGAR MOUNTAIN

Sugar Ski and Country Club

Jan. 25: Joe Randolph Band

Feb. 22: Joe Randolph Band

