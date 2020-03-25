BANNER ELK
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
Texas Hold’em Monday (6 to 10 p.m.)
Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Open Mic every Thursday (7 to 10 p.m.)
Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)
Fred and Larry’s
Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)
Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)
Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery
Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)
Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe
Friday and Saturday live music (6 to 10 p.m.)
Historic Banner Elk School
Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.)
Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.
Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)
BOONE
Boone Shag Club
Note: The club follows Watauga school cancellations to determine weather cancellations
April 10: Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, located at 108 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock (7:30 to 9:30 p.m.) Cover is $3 for members, $5 for guests and students are admitted for free. Step lessons begin at 7 p.m.
April 24: Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, located at 108 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock (7:30 to 9:30 p.m.) Cover is $3 for members, $5 for guests and students are admitted for free. Step lessons begin at 7 p.m. For the latest happenings and information about Boone Shag Club, click to www.BooneShagClub.com.
CROSSNORE
Crossnore Meeting House
First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam
LINVILLE
Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery
March and April: Employee art submissions
Linville Falls Winery
April 25: Wine for a Reason
ROAN MOUNTAIN
The Station at 19E
Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)
March 28: Donny Cordell and The Avery County Travelers
April 18: Mountain Rose
SUGAR MOUNTAIN
Sugar Ski and Country Club
Saturday music (4 to 6 p.m.)
June 6: The Reggie Sullivan Band
June 13: Virginia Ground/Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and The Steeldrivers
June 20: Jose Perryman
June 27: Prettier Than Matt
July 4: A Johnny Cash Tribute
July 11: City Lights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.