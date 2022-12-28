Banner Elk
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
Sip and Paint
Rescheduled event at The Drawing Room of Foscoe starting at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29. Registration is $35 and BYOB.
Kids Crafty Hour
Craft classes for children at The Drawing Room of Foscoe starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and at 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All materials for the class are provided, along with a snack. Family discounts are available and you can also save by purchasing multiple classes at one time.
”James and the Giant Peach”
Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” directed by Mike Hannah at Hayes Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Shows will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 and 24, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26.
Beech Mountain
Family Game Night
Free family game night at Beech Mountain Brewing Co. Taproom and Grill from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
New Year’s Eve at Beech Mountain Resort
A series of family friendly and adult-oriented events from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Beech Mountain Resort on New Year’s Eve. Fireworks will be shot off at midnight, and other festivities include games, hot chocolate, DJs, food, drinks and more. Visit https://www.beechmountainresort.com/events/ for details about each event.
80s Prom
80s Prom Night Party at Beech Mountain Ski Resort starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event is 18 and up only and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Crossnore
Crossnore Jam
The Crossnore Jam happens each first Friday of the month year round at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. Drop by for music and fun.
Elk Park
Highland Reverie
Highland Reverie concert at Eagles Nest Winery at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
Newland
Avery County Museum
Open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, along with the Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
Meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Newland Christian Church.
Linville
New Year’s Eve party at Old Hampton Store and Barbecue
Party from 6 to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at Old Hampton Store and Barbecue. Dress in your finest shimmery outfit and enjoy music from The Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band and a champagne toast to the new year.
Spruce Pine
Laser Holiday Magic
Laser light show paired with classic holiday songs at Mayland Earth to Sky Park. Tickets start at $10 and the last showing will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.
Laser Queen New Year’s Eve Concert
Laser light show accompanying songs by Queen to ring in the new year. Tickets are $20 and the shows are at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Sugar Mountain
New Year’s Eve at Sugar Mountain Resort
Various festivities at Sugar Mountain Resort from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. An alpine torch light parade will take place at 11:45 p.m. and a firework show will start at midnight. Reservations are required, and should be made by calling 828-898-4521 x261.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.